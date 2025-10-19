Rangers at Canadiens: Postgame Notes

RANGERS NOTES

ROAD RANGERS – The Rangers improved to 3-0-1 on the road and extended their road point streak to nine (7-0-2) against the Canadiens. Their nine-game point streak is their longest active road point streak against one opponent and their second-longest against Montreal (11 GP from March 19, 1938 to Jan. 4, 1941; 6-0-5).

Artemi Panarin recorded three points (1A-2GA) in the win, including his first goal of the season. It marks Panarin’s 22nd three-point game since the beginning of the 2023-24 season, the fifth most in the NHL. It also marked Panarin’s 62nd three-point game as a Ranger which is tied with Brian Leetch for the fourth most in team history. Panarin improved his point streak against Montreal to 13 games (since Feb. 27, 2020) and is the fourth Rangers skater with such a run against one opponent, and first since Brian Leetch (13 GP vs. PIT from 1990-91 – 1992-93). He has recorded apoint in 10-straight road games against them since the 2017-18 season. He is one of eight players in NHL history with a road point streak of that length and the first to do so since Steven Stamkos (11 GP from 2017-18 – 2023-24).

Mika Zibanejad scored his 109th career power-play goal as a Blueshirt, surpassing Rod Gilbert for the third most in franchise history. Zibanejad also recorded his 340th assist as a Ranger, tying him for the 10th most in franchise history with Steve Vickers.

Adam Fox collected his second multi-point game of the season and 19th since the beginning of last season, the sixth most among all NHL blueliners.

Vladislav Gavrikov tallied his first point (A) with the Rangers.

Matthew Robertson scored his first career NHL goal.

Conor Sheary skated in his 600th career NHL game.