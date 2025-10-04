Rangers at Bruins: Pregame Notes

PRESEASON GAME NO. 6
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2025 - 2:00 PM
TD GARDEN | TV: MSG NETWORKS
The New York Rangers are set to celebrate their Centennial Year during the 2025-26 season. The Blueshirts will play six preseason games (listed below) and begin their regular season campaign at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 7.
PRESEASON TOP SCORERS
24 PLAYERS REMAINING IN TRAINING CAMP
The Rangers currently have 24 players remaining in Training Camp this season. The training camp roster is made up of 15 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.
Forwards (15): Brett Berard, Jonny Brodzinski, Sam Carrick, Will Cuylle, Adam Edstrom, Noah Laba, Alexis Lafreniere, J.T. Miller, Artemi Panarin, Juuso Parssinen, Taylor Raddysh, Matt Rempe, Conor Sheary, Vincent Trocheck, Mika Zibanejad
Defensemen (7): Will Borgen, Adam Fox, Vladislav Gavrikov, Matthew Robertson, Braden Schneider, Carson Soucy, Urho Vaakanainen
Goaltenders (2): Jonathan Quick, Igor Shesterkin
Of the 24 players, 20 played in at least one game for the Blueshirts last season.
NEWBIES
This summer, the Rangers signed defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and forward Taylor Raddysh.
Gavrikov, 29, recorded five goals and 25 assists for 30 points in a career-high 82 games for the Los Angeles Kings last season. He has compiled 29 goals and 106 assists for 135 points in 435 career NHL games between the Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets.
Raddysh, 27, skated in 80 games for the Washington Capitals in 2024-25, recording seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points. He has skated in 305 career NHL games over parts of four seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks, and Capitals, registering 43 goals and 57 assists for 100 points, along with 66 penalty minutes.
MILLER TIME
On Sept. 16, J.T. Miller was named the 29th captain in franchise history. The East Palestine, Ohio native is entering his 14th season and has skated in 871 career games between the Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and Tampa Bay Lightning, collecting 260 goals and 449 assists for 709 points, along with a plus-61 rating and 496 penalty minutes.
Miller has helped his team advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs on eight different occasions and was part of the Rangers’ 2013-14 team that advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. He served as an alternate captain with the Canucks for parts of four seasons, from the start of the 2021-22 season through his trade to the Rangers.
On Jan. 31, 2025, the Rangers reacquired forward J.T. Miller from Vancouver. He was originally drafted by the Rangers in the first round, 15th overall, of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.
Among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs in 2024-25, J.T. Miller tied for third in faceoff percentage (58.2) and reached his second highest faceoff percentage in a season since the start of his career.
Since his Rangers debut on Feb. 1, his 12 multi-point games were tied for the second most in the NHL and among Blueshirts, he ranked second in goals (13) and points (34), and tied for first in assists (21). His 76 hits ranked third on the team since his acquisition.
He is the only player in the NHL since the 2021-22 season to have recorded 300 or more points, as well as 700 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 18 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 354 points are ranked 12th most in the NHL.
ONE HUNDRED YEARS AS ONE
The New York Rangers were founded in May of 1926 and were part of the “Original Six” teams. The 2025-26 season represents one hundred years of history for the Rangers and will be celebrated throughout the entirety of the regular season with special programming and initiatives.
In March 2025, the Rangers unveiled their Centennial Year logo which combines several elements from the team’s 100 years. The outline of the shield is the original 1926 Rangers crest with a dark royal blue reflective of the color pallet from Rangers shields from 1948-1976. The iconic Rangers jersey elements are used as th numbers for the bold 100, complemented by the classic red and white piping. Inside the overall logo sits the current Rangers shield shape, updated with typography and a shade of blue from the original 1926 shield.
NEW BENCH, NEW SEASON, SAME GOAL
The New York Rangers have a new face of the organization as Mike Sullivan was named the 38th Head Coach on May 2, 2025. Sullivan has returned to the Blueshirts after serving as an assistant coach from 2009-10 and 2012-13, and was originally drafted by New York in the fourth round, 69th overall, of the 1987 NHL Entry Draft. He is joined by Assistant Coaches David Quinn, Joe Sacco and Ty Hennes.
Sullivan has served as a head coach for the Boston Bruins (2003-04 - 2005-06), the Pittsburgh Penguins (2015-16) and now the Rangers. He led the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships in 2015-16 and 2016-17, and became the second head coach in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup in each of his first two seasons with a team. He is also the only American-born head coach in NHL history who has won the Stanley Cup multiple times.
Quinn is returning to the Blueshirts after serving as Head Coach from 2018-21. Last season, Quinn served as an assistant coach with the Penguins under Mike Sullivan and has over 30 years of coaching experience, including five years as a head coach. He has been behind the bench in several international tournaments with Team USA as an assistant coach at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, as well as head coach of the 2022 and 2023 World Championship teams and the 2022 Men’s Olympic Team. Quinn also served as head coach at Boston University from 2014-18.
Sacco spent the past 11 seasons with the Boston Bruins as an assistant coach for 10 seasons before being elevated to associate coach at the start of the 2024-25 season. He was named interim head coach for the final 62 games of last season. Prior to his time at the Bruins, he spent one season as an assistant coach for the Buffalo Sabres (2013-14) and four seasons as the head coach of the Colorado Avalanche (2009-13). He was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award in his first season as a head coach in 2009-10.
Hennes served in the Penguins organization for the last seven seasons, including parts of the last three seasons as an assistant coach. Before becoming assistant coach in 2022-23, he spent four seasons as the Penguins’ skating and skills development coach. He has also served as an assistant coach at the 2024 World Championships with USA Hockey and served as a coach/evaluator at various USA Hockey National Player Development Camps.
2024-25 RECAP