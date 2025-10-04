Rangers at Bruins: Pregame Notes

MILLER TIME

On Sept. 16, J.T. Miller was named the 29th captain in franchise history. The East Palestine, Ohio native is entering his 14th season and has skated in 871 career games between the Rangers, Vancouver Canucks and Tampa Bay Lightning, collecting 260 goals and 449 assists for 709 points, along with a plus-61 rating and 496 penalty minutes.

Miller has helped his team advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs on eight different occasions and was part of the Rangers’ 2013-14 team that advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. He served as an alternate captain with the Canucks for parts of four seasons, from the start of the 2021-22 season through his trade to the Rangers.

On Jan. 31, 2025, the Rangers reacquired forward J.T. Miller from Vancouver. He was originally drafted by the Rangers in the first round, 15th overall, of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Among all NHL players who took 1,000 or more faceoffs in 2024-25, J.T. Miller tied for third in faceoff percentage (58.2) and reached his second highest faceoff percentage in a season since the start of his career.

Since his Rangers debut on Feb. 1, his 12 multi-point games were tied for the second most in the NHL and among Blueshirts, he ranked second in goals (13) and points (34), and tied for first in assists (21). His 76 hits ranked third on the team since his acquisition.

He is the only player in the NHL since the 2021-22 season to have recorded 300 or more points, as well as 700 or more hits. In that same time frame, he is one of 18 skaters to have three or more 50-plus assist seasons, and his 354 points are ranked 12th most in the NHL.