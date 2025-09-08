Rangers Announce Updates to Hockey Operations Department

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has made several hockey operation department updates. Ryan Martin has been promoted to Associate General Manager and will also continue in his role as General Manager of the Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, Jim Sullivan has been promoted to Assistant General Manager, Ryane Clowe is rejoining the Rangers’ hockey operations department as Assistant General Manager, and Blake Wheeler has been named Hockey Operations Adviser.

Martin is entering his fifth season with the Rangers in 2025-26. He joined the Rangers organization prior to the 2021-22 season and over the last four years, he has held the role of Assistant General Manager and General Manager of the Hartford Wolf Pack. Prior to his tenure with the Rangers, Martin spent the previous 16 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings organization, including his final 11 seasons as the team’s Assistant General Manager. He also served eight full seasons as the General Manager of the Red Wings’ AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition to his work in the NHL, Martin has also held several roles with USA Hockey, which included serving as the General Manager for Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

Sullivan is entering his 17th season with the Rangers organization in 2025-26. He was named the Rangers’ Vice President of Hockey Strategy and Data Management prior to the start of the 2021-22 season and held that title for the last four seasons. Prior to being promoted to that post, Sullivan served as Director of Player Care & Development/Analytics & Hockey Technology for seven seasons. He originally joined the Rangers organization in 2009 as Video Analyst, and he has also held the role of Director of Hockey Technology during his tenure with the Rangers organization.

Clowe rejoins the Rangers’ front office after spending last season as the Assistant General Manager for the San Jose Sharks. He spent three seasons in the Rangers’ hockey operations department prior to becoming Assistant General Manager with the Sharks (2021-22 – 2023-24), holding the titles of Hockey Operations Advisor and Co-Senior Advisor. Prior to joining the Rangers’ front office, Clowe spent two seasons as an Assistant Coach with the New Jersey Devils and part of one season as the head coach of the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL. He played parts of 10 seasons in the NHL with the Sharks, Rangers, and Devils, registering 112 goals and 197 assists for 309 points in 491 career NHL games.

Wheeler joins the Rangers’ hockey operations department following a 16-year playing career in the NHL. Selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, he played in 1,172 career NHL games with the Boston Bruins, Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, and Rangers, registering 321 goals and 622 assists for 943 points in 1,172 career games. Wheeler played in two NHL All-Star Games during his career (2018 and 2019) and was named to the NHL’s Second All-Star Team at right wing in 2017-18, when he tied for the NHL lead with 68 assists. He recorded 60 or more points in a season on nine different occasions during his career, which included back-to-back seasons with 91 points in 2017-18 and 2018-19. In his final NHL season in 2023-24, Wheeler helped the Rangers establish single-season franchise records with 55 wins and 114 points, win the Presidents’ Trophy for having the best regular season record in the NHL, and advance to the Eastern Conference Final.