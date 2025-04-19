Rangers Announce Coaching Changes

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that he has relieved head coach Peter Laviolette and associate head coach Phil Housley of their duties.

“Today I informed Peter Laviolette and Phil Housley that we’re making a coaching change,” said Drury. “I want to thank them both and wish them and their families all the best going forward. Peter is first class all the way, both professionally and personally, and I am truly grateful for his passion and dedication to the Rangers in his time as head coach.

After finishing with the best regular season record in the NHL a year ago and making a trip to the Eastern Conference Final, we came into this season with high expectations for ourselves. Quite simply, we failed to meet those expectations. We must all do better – myself included. As we head into next season and beyond, I felt that a change was necessary in order to give us the best chance to achieve our goals as an organization. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”