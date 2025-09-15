Rangers Announce Centennial Season Theme Nights and Initiatives Celebrating 100 Years of Franchise History

The New York Rangers announced today a full slate of Centennial season theme nights and initiatives that will celebrate the franchise’s 100th anniversary. The year-long campaign will honor the team’s historic legacy and deep roots in the community through special theme nights at Madison Square Garden, unique fan experiences, community-driven programs, alumni appearances and more.
“We are looking forward to the celebration of the Rangers Centennial season – one that will be truly unforgettable for our fans and honors the Rangers’ storied history,” said MSG Sports Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Dolan. "This is a special opportunity to recognize the great moments, players, and so much more that has brought us all together for a century of Rangers hockey."
As part of the Centennial celebration, the Rangers will host a series of curated theme nights at home games throughout the season that highlight the decades of the team’s history, honor legendary players, pay homage to the birth of the franchise in 1926, celebrate the rich history of New York City and engage fans that have supported the Blueshirts throughout its 100 illustrious years. Hall of Fame Broadcaster Sam Rosen will return to The Garden to serve as Master of Ceremonies for the on-ice portion of select theme nights throughout the season.