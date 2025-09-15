Rangers Announce Centennial Season Theme Nights and Initiatives Celebrating 100 Years of Franchise History

A Full Year of Legacy Celebrations and Theme Nights During Games at Madison Square Garden Will Honor Franchise’s Rich Past. Hall of Fame Broadcaster Sam Rosen to Return to MSG to Host Special Theme Nights

By New York Rangers

The New York Rangers announced today a full slate of Centennial season theme nights and initiatives that will celebrate the franchise’s 100th anniversary. The year-long campaign will honor the team’s historic legacy and deep roots in the community through special theme nights at Madison Square Garden, unique fan experiences, community-driven programs, alumni appearances and more.

“We are looking forward to the celebration of the Rangers Centennial season – one that will be truly unforgettable for our fans and honors the Rangers’ storied history,” said MSG Sports Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Dolan. "This is a special opportunity to recognize the great moments, players, and so much more that has brought us all together for a century of Rangers hockey."

As part of the Centennial celebration, the Rangers will host a series of curated theme nights at home games throughout the season that highlight the decades of the team’s history, honor legendary players, pay homage to the birth of the franchise in 1926, celebrate the rich history of New York City and engage fans that have supported the Blueshirts throughout its 100 illustrious years. Hall of Fame Broadcaster Sam Rosen will return to The Garden to serve as Master of Ceremonies for the on-ice portion of select theme nights throughout the season.

Theme

Date

Description

1926-42 – Birth of the Franchise

October 20, 2025

Honoring the team’s early success and established reputation for being the “Classiest Team in Hockey” during a celebrated time in NY history.

Milestones and Moments

November 8, 2025

From playoff overtime goals to record-setting games, recognizing unforgettable moments that have taken place throughout Rangers’ history.

1942-67 – Original Six Era

November 16, 2025

Commemorating the players that built the Rangers status as a true New York team and the homegrown legends who starred for the team during those years.

1967-91 – The New Garden

December 13, 2025

Recognizing the rebirth that took place during this period including a new home arena and bringing Rangers hockey to more fans than ever through television.

Fan Favorites

January 8, 2026

Highlighting players who have earned the love and admiration of 'The Garden Faithful' through their hard work and all-out effort. 

1991-04 – Legendary Blueshirts

January 26, 2026

Honoring some of the best to ever play the game, some of the best individual seasons and team accomplishments in franchise history.

Goaltenders

February 5, 2026

Celebrating some of the best goaltending talents throughout 100 years of Rangers hockey.

2004-present – Modern Era

March 5, 2026

Celebrating a new era of Rangers hockey highlighted by 15 postseason appearances and the creation of new team traditions.

"The Centennial season promises to be a special year for everyone associated with the New York Rangers – the players, front office, staff, and, of course, our loyal and passionate fans," said Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury. "Wearing the Rangers uniform is an honor and privilege unlike any other in the National Hockey League, and that is because of the legacy that has been created here over 100 years. We all can't wait to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime season.”

“As we enter our 100th year, we’re proud to honor the generations of fans and communities who have helped shape the organization, dating all the way back to 1926,” said MSG Sports Chief Operating Officer Jamaal Lesane. “This season will be about more than just looking back – it’s about bringing people together through theme nights that resonate across generations, meaningful community programs, and celebrations that recognize every era of our history in a meaningful and impactful way.”

The Centennial season will also feature a robust lineup of special events and initiatives that celebrate the club’s legacy both on and off the ice.

This October, an all-new exhibit will open on the main concourse at Madison Square Garden showcasing historic artifacts and memorabilia from the team’s storied history, offering fans a unique opportunity to celebrate decades of unforgettable moments from the past 100 years.

In honor of the Centennial year, a special edition content series hosted by Rangers Legend and Hockey Hall-of-Famer Henrik Lundqvist, in collaboration with MSG Networks, will be released throughout the Rangers season. The series will be filmed within MSG Networks State-of-the-Art XR Studio and will feature Rangers’ greats that span across a variety of generations.

Additionally, the organization will host an elevated Casino Night for fans that will celebrate the Centennial Season with players from past and present, immersive decor, custom experiences and live entertainment.

Tickets for Rangers Centennial season games are on sale now and available for purchase at nhl.com/rangers/tickets/single-game-tickets. Visit newyorkrangers.com/100 throughout the year for the latest Centennial news and updates.

