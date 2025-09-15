Rangers Announce Centennial Season Theme Nights and Initiatives Celebrating 100 Years of Franchise History

"The Centennial season promises to be a special year for everyone associated with the New York Rangers – the players, front office, staff, and, of course, our loyal and passionate fans," said Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury. "Wearing the Rangers uniform is an honor and privilege unlike any other in the National Hockey League, and that is because of the legacy that has been created here over 100 years. We all can't wait to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime season.”

“As we enter our 100th year, we’re proud to honor the generations of fans and communities who have helped shape the organization, dating all the way back to 1926,” said MSG Sports Chief Operating Officer Jamaal Lesane. “This season will be about more than just looking back – it’s about bringing people together through theme nights that resonate across generations, meaningful community programs, and celebrations that recognize every era of our history in a meaningful and impactful way.”

The Centennial season will also feature a robust lineup of special events and initiatives that celebrate the club’s legacy both on and off the ice.

This October, an all-new exhibit will open on the main concourse at Madison Square Garden showcasing historic artifacts and memorabilia from the team’s storied history, offering fans a unique opportunity to celebrate decades of unforgettable moments from the past 100 years.

In honor of the Centennial year, a special edition content series hosted by Rangers Legend and Hockey Hall-of-Famer Henrik Lundqvist, in collaboration with MSG Networks, will be released throughout the Rangers season. The series will be filmed within MSG Networks State-of-the-Art XR Studio and will feature Rangers’ greats that span across a variety of generations.

Additionally, the organization will host an elevated Casino Night for fans that will celebrate the Centennial Season with players from past and present, immersive decor, custom experiences and live entertainment.

Tickets for Rangers Centennial season games are on sale now and available for purchase at nhl.com/rangers/tickets/single-game-tickets. Visit newyorkrangers.com/100 throughout the year for the latest Centennial news and updates.