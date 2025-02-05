Rangers Alumni Take Boston 

Shipped up to Boston.

The New York Rangers’ 2024-25 Alumni Trip series presented by Konica Minolta U.S. resumed this past Saturday in Boston as the current team took on the Boston Bruins in a matinee matchup at TD Garden.

While the 6-3 loss for the Rangers was unfavorable, the experience of spending the weekend up in Boston with Rangers alumni across three different generations was incredibly special. Adam Graves, Nick Fotiu and Brian Boyle attended this trip.

While Graves, Fotiu and Boyle reminisced on their own hockey journeys and what it meant to proudly don the iconic Blueshirts jersey, there was an extra air of excitement as they were in the building to witness J.T. Miller’s return the Rangers. On the eve of Saturday’s Rangers-Bruins' tilt, Miller was acquired by the Rangers via a trade with the Vancouver Canucks.

Miller, 31, was drafted by the Rangers 15th overall in 2011 and first played with the club from 2012-18. For Boyle, who overlapped with Miller in New York from 2012-14, it was particularly special to watch his former teammate return with quite the memorable debut as Miller made an immediate impact with his two-goal performance.

“Just knowing J.T. since he came to the Rangers [is special],” Boyle said. “I lived in his house when I played in Pittsburgh [2021-22] and have been following his career over the years. Having a rooting interest in the Rangers and then being able to acquire a player and a person like that, I was thrilled for the team but was also thrilled for J.T. I was thrilled for both the team and the player and the person. J.T. is just a great guy, I think he’s going to do a ton for this team.”

For Fotiu, these trips, especially those featuring an Original Six matchup like the one on Saturday, are an extension of a dream come true. Fotiu was born in State Island, New York and became the first New York-born Ranger. He played for the club over parts of eight seasons from 1976-1985.

“It meant everything to me,” Fotiu said. “Being the first New Yorker to play for the [Rangers], it was everything. First on the ice, throwing pucks to people where I used to sit. I just loved to play for the Rangers. I’d get there at 3:30 in the afternoon, walk around The Garden and walk where I used to sit. I just loved to play for the Rangers.”

Saturday in Boston marked another special trip for former Rangers’ brass of all generations to unite, reflect on their respective careers and memories and to embrace the current Rangers squad. These trips signify the embodiment of, ‘Once a Ranger, always a Ranger,’ and what better way to do so than to with alums of all ages and while proudly supporting the 2024-25 New York Rangers.