Rangers Agree to Terms with Conor Sheary

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Conor Sheary on a one-year contract.

Sheary, 33, played in four preseason games for the Rangers while attending Training Camp on a Professional Tryout (PTO). He registered one goal and two assists for three points in the exhibition season.

Last season, the Winchester, Massachusetts native recorded 20 goals and 41 assists for 61 points in 59 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL). He led the Crunch in points and shots (157) while ranking tied for first in goals and second in assists. Among all AHL skaters during the 2024-25 campaign, he tied for ninth in assists and tied for 10th in points. Sheary also skated in five games for the Tampa Bay Lightning last season.

The 5-8, 180 pound forward has collected 124 goals and 143 assists for 267 points in 593 career NHL games across 10 seasons between the Lightning, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins. Sheary notched career-high tallies in goals (23), assists (30) and points (57) in 61 games with the Penguins during the 2016-17 season. He has skated in 72 playoff games, tallying seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points, and won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with Pittsburgh in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Sheary was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst by Pittsburgh on July 1st, 2015.