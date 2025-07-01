Rangers Acquire Scott Morrow, First-Round Pick and Second-Round Pick in Exchange for K’Andre Miller

By New York Rangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Scott Morrow, a first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman K’Andre Miller.

Morrow, 22, recorded one goal and five assists for six points in 14 games for the Carolina Hurricanes in 2024-25. In addition, he skated in five playoff games for the club. Morrow spent the majority of the season with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL), collecting 39 points (13G-26A) in 52 games. Among all Wolves skaters, he ranked fourth in points, tied for third in assists and tied for fourth in goals. He led Wolves defensemen in each category.

The Darien, Connecticut native played three years of collegiate hockey for the University of Massachusetts, registering 28 goals and 66 assists for 94 points in 109 games. The 6-2, 210 pound blueliner became the second UMass defenseman to post 30+ points in multiple seasons as a sophomore, and as a junior, ranked third in scoring among Hockey East defensemen and earned conference Third-Team All-Star honors, leading the team in assists (24) and points (30).

Morrow was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 40th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

