Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Oilers

RANGERS RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers return home to face Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in their penultimate game before the holiday break (7:30 PM ET - TV: ESPN Plus/Hulu - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM). Tonight begins the Rangers’ fifth back- to-back of the season.
- The Blueshirts have won three in a row, four of their last five games and seven of their last 10 games. - The Rangers’ plus-19 goal differential ranks first in the Eastern Conference and fifth in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts’ 22 wins are tied for the most in the NHL and their 45 points rank third in the league. Their .750 point percentage is the highest in the league.
- New York’s 22 wins are its most through 30 games in a season in franchise history, eclipsing the previous best of 21 victories set in 1993-94.
- On home ice, the Blueshirts are 10-3-0, ranking second in the league in home points percentage (.769). At home, the Rangers’ 32.6 power play percentage is second in the league. New York’s 13 home games thus far are tied for the fewest in the NHL.
- New York has allowed one or fewer goals a league-leading 12 times this season.
- The Rangers have the best faceoff percentage in the NHL with a 55.3 percent mark and have been over 50 percent in the faceoff circle in 24 of 30 games. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- The Rangers have the NHL’s best (tied) power play percentage (31.3) and have scored power play goals in five-straight games, 10 of their last 12 games and in 23 of 30 games this season. The team’s 30 power play goals this year are tied for the second most in the NHL.
- New York has the league’s fifth best penalty kill percentage (85.3) and have had a perfect PK in five of its last seven games.
- The Rangers have a league-high 11 comeback wins on the season and six wins when trailing at any point in the third period - tied for the most in the NHL.
- New York’s 10 one-goal wins are tied for the most in the NHL.