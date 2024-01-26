Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Golden Knights

RANGER RUNDOWN
- The New York Rangers return home to face the defending Stanley Cup-champion Vegas Golden Knights in the first game of a back-to-back set before the All Star break (7:00 PM ET - TV: ESPN - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM).
- New York will wear their third jerseys for the fifth time this season and are 4-0-0 when wearing them.
- At home, the Blueshirts are 15-6-0 and have won three of their last four contests on home ice. Against Vegas at home, the Rangers have points in four of five games (2-1-2). Versus the Western Conference, the Rangers are 14-7-2 and 9-4-1 against Pacific Division teams.
- On Monday, the NHL announced that Vincent Trocheck will head to the All-Star Game in Toronto - the second ASG of his career (2017). He will join Igor Shesterkin and Peter Laviolette in next week’s festivities.
- With New York’s next win, Peter Laviolette will tie Al Arbour for the seventh most wins in NHL history by a head coach with 782.
- In the last 15 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (19 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (17 pts) have recorded a combined 36 points (18G-18A).
- New York has the NHL’s second best power play percentage (28.1) and the fourth most (tied) power play goals in the league (41). The club also ranks sixth in penalty kill percentage (83.1) and has had a perfect PK in three-straight games.
- The Rangers’ 54.2 faceoff percentage is tied for the third highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
- New York has accumulated 114 points from defensemen this season, tied for the fifth most in the NHL.
- The Blueshirts have seven comeback wins after trailing in the third period, tied for the fourth most in the NHL.