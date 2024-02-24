Pregame Notes: Rangers at Flyers

By New York Rangers
RANGERS RUNDOWN

  • The New York Rangers begin their 10th back-to-back set of the season with a matinee against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center (3:00 PM ET - TV: ABC, ESPN Plus - Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM).
  • New York has wins in nine-straight games, tied for the third longest streak in franchise history, and its longest streak since 2015-16 (9 GP). The club has points in 11 of its last 12 games (10-1-1).
  • The Blueshirts’ 38 wins are the most in the NHL and their 79 points rank third in the league.
  • The Rangers have points in six-straight road games (5-0-1), including wins in four-straight road contests. New York’s 18 road wins rank tied for second in the NHL.
  • Against the Flyers, the Rangers have won five-straight and have earned a point in nine-straight games (8-0-1) and 12 of its last 14 games against them (10-2-2).
  • New York has the NHL’s fifth best power play percentage (25.8) and sixth best penalty kill percentage (82.8). The Blueshirts have five power play goals in their last four games.
  • The Blueshirts have 18 comeback wins this season, tied for the most in the NHL, and nine when trailing in the third period, tied for second in the NHL.
  • In the second period, the Rangers’ plus-20 goal differential ranks second in the league and their 70 second-period goals rank fifth in the NHL.
  • New York has five players (Kreider, Zibanejad, Panarin, Trocheck, Fox) with 40 or more points and five players (Kreider, Panarin, Trocheck, Zibanejad, Lafreniere) with 15-plus goals, both tied for the second most in the NHL.
  • In the last 25 games (since Dec. 27), Artemi Panarin (34 pts) and Vincent Trocheck (26 pts) have recorded a combined 60 points (26G-34A).
  • When allowing three goals or fewer in a game this season, the Rangers have a 34-2-2 record.
  • The Rangers’ 53.4 faceoff percentage is the fifth highest in the NHL. Since 1997-98 when the league started tracking FOW%, the team hasn’t finished a season over 53.3 percent.
  • New York has accumulated 143 points from defensemen this season, the third most in the NHL.
  • When scoring first, the Blueshirts have 25 wins, tied for the second most in the NHL.
  • The Rangers’ .875 win percentage (7-1) in five-minute overtime session ranks first in the league.

RANGERS AND FLYERS CONNECTIONS

  • Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette was the head coach of the Flyers from 2009-10 to 2013-14, leading the team to a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2010.
  • Flyers head coach John Tortorella was head coach of the Rangers from 2008-09 to 2012-13.
  • Marc Staal skated in 13 seasons for the Blueshirts, recording 188 points (43G-145A) in 892 games. Staal has played in the second most (tied) playoff games in Rangers history (107 GP).
  • Erik Gustafsson played in 24 games for the Flyers in 2020-21, recording 10 points (1G-9A).

CLOUD NINE

The Rangers are currently riding a nine-game win streak, tied for the third longest in team history and longest since 2015-16. A win today would tie the longest win streak in franchise history. The Blueshirts’ nine-game win streak ranks tied for the second longest (SEA, FLA) in the NHL this season behind Edmonton’s 16.

PANARIN’S POINTS

Artemi Panarin has recorded a three-point game in three of his last four contests and has 10 points (1G-9A) in his last four games. His latest game marked his 22nd three-assist game with New York, surpassing Mark Messier for the fourth most in Rangers history.

He has notched a point in 46 games this year, tied for the second most in the NHL. Nathan MacKinnon leads the category with 48 games with a point.

Panarin ranks seventh in the NHL in goals (32) and fifth in points (78). His 46 assists rank tied for ninth in the NHL. Panarin’s 32 goals are tied for a career-high.

NEXT ON FOX

Adam Fox has seven points (1G-6A) in his last four games and nine points (1G-8A) in his last six games. He also has points in nine of his last 13 games (2G-14A). Despite missing 10 games with injury, he ranks seventh among NHL defensemen in points (46).

His next goal would make him the first Rangers defenseman since Brian Leetch (4 from 2000-01 – 2003-04) to record three straight 10-goal campaigns.

With his 40th point of the season, he joined Phil Housley (1982-83 to 1992-93), Mark Howe (1979-80 to 1987-88) and Gary Suter (1985-86 to 1992-93) as the fourth U.S.-born defenseman to record at least 40 points in each of his first five seasons. He

Fox recorded his 30th assist of the season on Feb. 9 at Chicago and became the sixth player, second defenseman, in Rangers history to record 30 assists in each of his first five seasons with the franchise, joining Mark Messier (6), Phil Goyette (6), Artemi Panarin (5), Reijo Ruotsalainen (5) and Phil Esposito (5).

Since the 2019-20 season, Fox ranks fifth among NHL defensemen in points (281) and second in assists (236).

KREIDING HIGH

Chris Kreider has 29 goals this season, five in his last four games and six in his last six games. He has points in 11 of his last 15 contests (9G-8A) and 13 of his last 18 games (9G-10A).

Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 117 goals rank sixth in the NHL and in that same time frame, his 45 power play goals rank third.

With one more goal, he will record his third consecutive 30-goal season and become the seventh Ranger to reach the feat (Phil Esposito - 4, Steve Vickers - 4, Mike Gartner - 3, Rod Gilbert- 3, Anders Hedberg - 3, Jean Ratelle - 3).

This season, Kreider has changed the Rangers record books:

  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the third most goals in Rangers history (281)
  • Surpassed Adam Graves for the 10th most points in team history (508)
  • Recorded his 500th career point
  • Surpassed Camille Henry for the fourth most road goals in franchise history (137)
  • Tied Bill Cook for the third most game-winning goals in franchise history (42)
  • Became the fifth Ranger to tally 100 career power play goals
  • Recorded his 166th career goal at MSG (regular season and playoffs) to surpass Rod Gilbert for the most in the building’s history
  • Notched his ninth 20-goal campaign in his career. Only two players in franchise history have recorded as many: Rod Gilbert (12x) and Jean Ratelle (9x).

NEW YORK NETMINDERS

Igor Shesterkin has 24 wins on the season, has won five-straight starts, and has earned points in seven of his last eight starts. Shesterkin has allowed two or fewer goals in 18 of his 24 wins. Shesterkin’s 23 wins rank sixth in the NHL.

Since 2021-22, Shesterkin has allowed one or fewer goals when facing 40-plus shots on six occasions, the second most in the NHL.

Jonathan Quick has won four-straight starts, allowing two or fewer goals in three of them. Quick is the oldest goaltender in franchise history with a three-or-more game winning streak and the second active netminder with a run of that length at age 38 or older, joining Marc-Andre Fleury (7 GP & 3 GP in 2022-23).

Quick holds a 13-4-2 record this season. Among goaltenders with 18 or more starts, he ranks third in goals-against average (2.36) and tied for sixth in save percentage (.917). His 13 wins tie Dave Kerr, Lorn Chabot and Igor Shesterkin for the most wins through 20 career games with the Rangers.

He is one win away from tying Dominik Hasek for 15th most in NHL history (389) and three wins from tying Ryan Miller for the most wins among American-born goaltenders (391).

FORECHECK, BACKCHECK, TROCHECK

Vincent Trocheck ranks first in the NHL (min. 700 FO) in faceoff percentage (60.6) and is the only player in the NHL to have 45 or more points, 60 or more hits, and 40 or more blocked shots. He has notched 20 goals for the sixth time in his career.

Trocheck has seven points in his last four games (5G-2A) and 21 points in his last 21 games (11G-10A).

SLAP SHOTS

  • Mika Zibanejad has points in five of his last six games (4G-3A), 10 points (4G-6A) in his last nine games, and points in 11 of his last 15 contests (5G-10A).
  • Alexis Lafreniere has four points in his last three games (2G-2A) and eight points (5G-3A) in his last nine games. Lafreniere’s 63 career goals are tied with Don Maloney for the seventh most by a Rangers player age 22 or younger.
  • Will Cuylle ranks first among rookies and tied for fifth in the NHL in hits with 182. He has a plus/minus rating of even or better in 47 of 57 games this season (47 games with a plus/minus rating of even or better are most on the Rangers and most among all NHL rookies).
  • Jacob Trouba’s 160 blocked shots are the third most in the NHL. Trouba is the only player in the NHL to have 150+ blocked shots and 150+ hits.
  • Kaapo Kakko has points in five of his last six games (2G-3A).
  • The Rangers have a regular season record of 45-11-6 when Kreider and Zibanejad score a goal in the same game.

