Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Sabres

FACEOFF WINS - The Rangers went 34-for-47 for a 72.3 faceoff percentage, their second highest mark in a game since the NHL started keeping track of the stat in 1997-98. The team record in that category was 73.9 percent on Dec. 2, 2001 against Tampa Bay.

Artemi Panarin notched his 30th point of the season and a point in his eighth-straight home game. The last Rangers skater to record 30+ points in 20 or fewer games from the start of a season was Walt Poddubny during the 1987-88 season. The only other Rangers players in the past 30 years to record a season-opening home point streak of at least eight games are Wayne Gretzky (10 GP in 1996-97), Jaromir Jagr (8 GP in 2005-06) and Brian Leetch (8 GP in 2000-01).

notched his 30th point of the season and a point in his eighth-straight home game. The last Rangers skater to record 30+ points in 20 or fewer games from the start of a season was Walt Poddubny during the 1987-88 season. The only other Rangers players in the past 30 years to record a season-opening home point streak of at least eight games are Wayne Gretzky (10 GP in 1996-97), Jaromir Jagr (8 GP in 2005-06) and Brian Leetch (8 GP in 2000-01). Mika Zibanejad scored his second power play of the season and extended his point streak to four games (3G-2A).

scored his second power play of the season and extended his point streak to four games (3G-2A). Vincent Trocheck went 16-for-17 (94%) in the faceoff dot, the highest by a Rangers skater with 17 or more faceoffs since the NHL started tracking in 1997-98.