Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Predators

POWER PLAY GOAL - For a fourth straight game, the Blueshirts tallied a goal on the power play, marking the 11th occasion in franchise history the club has began a season with power play goals in four-straight games. The franchise record mark is 13 games in 1987-88.

Adam Fox scored his first goal of the season and has points in four-straight games (1G-4A), marking his longest point streak to start a season. With his 240th career point (37G-203A), he surpassed Barry Beck for the 12th most points all-time among Rangers defensemen. Fox’s 25:17 of ice time was a team- high tonight.

scored his first goal of the season and has points in four-straight games (1G-4A), marking his longest point streak to start a season. With his 240th career point (37G-203A), he surpassed Barry Beck for the 12th most points all-time among Rangers defensemen. Fox’s 25:17 of ice time was a team- high tonight. Mika Zibanejad notched his fifth assist of the young season, tying him for the most in the NHL. Zibanejad recorded his 165th power play point with the Rangers, tying him with Adam Graves and Vic Hadfield for the 10th most in team history.

notched his fifth assist of the young season, tying him for the most in the NHL. Zibanejad recorded his 165th power play point with the Rangers, tying him with Adam Graves and Vic Hadfield for the 10th most in team history. Artemi Panarin notched his fifth point of his season with an assist on Fox’s goal. His four-game point streak to begin the season is the second longest to begin a season in his career, second to last season’s mark of six-straight games. Panarin led the team with four shots and leads the team this season with 16 total shots.

notched his fifth point of his season with an assist on Fox’s goal. His four-game point streak to begin the season is the second longest to begin a season in his career, second to last season’s mark of six-straight games. Panarin led the team with four shots and leads the team this season with 16 total shots. Jonathan Quick made his Rangers debut in net, making nine saves on nine shots in 26:07 of action.

HISPANIC HERITAGE NIGHT - Tonight the Rangers celebrated Hispanic Heritage Night as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, at MSG. Prior to the game, members of the Puerto Rican Ice Hockey Association (PRIHA) skate on Garden ice with NYR alum, Boo Nieves and attended the game. In addition, MSG Networks provided viewers with a Spanish-language audio broadcast of the game.