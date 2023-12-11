Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Kings

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - On home ice, the Blueshirts improved to 9-2-0 this season and earned their league-leading 19th win of the season. New York has wins in four of its last six games and in 11 of its last 15 games.
RESPONSE - New York improved to 6-1-0 following a loss this season.
ON THE MAN ADVANTAGE - The Rangers struck gold twice on the power play, giving them power play goals in 19 of their first 26 games. The team’s 24 power play goals this year are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.
NEW THREADS - For the first of 10 games this season, the Blueshirts wore their third jerseys. The jersey features the Rangers iconic shield as the crest, which was only worn from 1976-78 by the team. The navy-blue color of the sweaters represents New York City nights while the red, white and blue stripes line the sleeves and bottom of the jersey represent Madison Square Garden’s lights, the streaking traffic and the hustle of the city.
- Jonathan Quick, playing his former team of 16 seasons, posted 25 saves on 26 shots to improve to 8-0-1 as a Ranger. He became the sixth goaltender in NHL history to earn a win in his first contest against his former team after appearing in at least 500 contests for that club. The others: Marc- Andre Fleury (Dec. 14, 2017 w/ CHI vs. PIT), Ryan Miller (Jan. 30, 2015 w/ VAN vs. BUF), Patrick Roy (Feb. 5, 1996 w/ COL vs. MTL), Ed Giacomin (Nov. 2, 1975 w/ DET vs. NYR) and Gump Worsley (Oct. 12, 1963 w/ MTL vs. NYR).
- Mika Zibanejad scored his seventh goal of the season, giving him points in nine of his last 10 contests (5G-6A). It was his third power play goal of the season and since 2021-22, his 38 power play tallies rank fourth in the NHL.
- Vincent Trocheck notched three assists - his second such outing of the season and fourth three- point game of the year - to give him points in 11 of his past 16 games (5G-17A). In the past six games, the duo of Panarin and Trocheck have combined for 17 points (6G-12A).
- Artemi Panarin extended his season-opening home point streak to 11 games (7G-12A), the second longest in team history (Mike Rogers - 15 GP in 1983-84). On the year, Panarin has 38 points (16G-22A) and has notched a point in 21 of his 26 games this year. Panarin ranks fourth in the NHL in points and tied for third in power play points (16).
- Jimmy Vesey recorded what came to be the game-winning goal. Now 26 of his 89 career goals are game-winning tallies (29%).
- Jonny Brodzinski scored his first goal of the season and his first career power play goal. He has six points (1G-5A) in seven games this season.