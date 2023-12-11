Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Kings

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - On home ice, the Blueshirts improved to 9-2-0 this season and earned their league-leading 19th win of the season. New York has wins in four of its last six games and in 11 of its last 15 games.

RESPONSE - New York improved to 6-1-0 following a loss this season.

ON THE MAN ADVANTAGE - The Rangers struck gold twice on the power play, giving them power play goals in 19 of their first 26 games. The team’s 24 power play goals this year are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.

NEW THREADS - For the first of 10 games this season, the Blueshirts wore their third jerseys. The jersey features the Rangers iconic shield as the crest, which was only worn from 1976-78 by the team. The navy-blue color of the sweaters represents New York City nights while the red, white and blue stripes line the sleeves and bottom of the jersey represent Madison Square Garden’s lights, the streaking traffic and the hustle of the city.