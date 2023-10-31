Postgame Notes: Rangers at Jets

HOW SWEEP IT IS - For the first time in franchise history, the Rangers swept (5-0-0) a road trip consisting of at least five games. New York’s five-game road win streak matches their season long last year and is the 19th time in team history it has had a feat as long.
STAIRWAY TO SEVEN - The Blueshirts earned their seventh win through nine games for the fifth time in franchise history and first time since the 2009-10 campaign. The Rangers earned their most wins in October since 2015-16 (7).
IT’S (ANOTHER) POWER PLAY GOAL - New York once again found a tally on the man advantage, giving it power play goals in eight of its first nine games. The Rangers’ 11 power play goals are the third most in the NHL. The last time the Blueshirts had 1q or more power play goals in their first nine games of a season was the 2009-10 campaign (11 PPGs).
NO QUIT IN NY - The Rangers came back to win a game for the fourth time this season, tied for the third most in the NHL. New York’s two comeback victories when trailing in the third period are tied for the most in the league.
- Artemi Panarin recorded three points (1G-2A) on his 32nd birthday, extending his season opening point streak to nine games. His season opening streak is tied for the fourth longest in team history and longest since Darren Turcotte’s 11-game streak to open the 1990-91 season. This is the fourth time in Panarin’s career he has had a point streak of nine or more games at any point of the season (Last: 13 GP - Feb. 7-Mar. 1, 2020). On the year, Panarin has five goals and 10 assists for 15 points. His 15 points are tied for the second most in the NHL. Panarin became the first active player to record three points on his birthday multiple times (also Oct. 30, 2022).
- Chris Kreider scored his league-leading fourth power play goal of the season and sixth goal in nine games. He is one goal away from tying Andy Bathgate for the fourth most in Rangers history (272).
- Mika Zibanejad scored his second goal in as many games and seventh career overtime goal. His seven overtime goals tie the franchise record for Rangers, a mark he now shares with Cecil Dillon, Butch Keeling and Brian Leetch. His last overtime tally came on April 1, 2021 at Buffalo.
- K’Andre Miller registered his second multi-point game (2A) of the season and has points in four of his last five games (1G-5A).
- Blake Wheeler made his return to Winnipeg for the first time as a Ranger. Wheeler skated for the Jets/Thrashers from 2010-11 to 2022-23. He left the Jets as the franchise leader in regular season games played (897), points (812) assists (550), and shots (2,462), while his 262 goals are the third- most in franchise history. He served as captain of the team from 2016-2022.