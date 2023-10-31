Postgame Notes: Rangers at Jets

HOW SWEEP IT IS - For the first time in franchise history, the Rangers swept (5-0-0) a road trip consisting of at least five games. New York’s five-game road win streak matches their season long last year and is the 19th time in team history it has had a feat as long.

STAIRWAY TO SEVEN - The Blueshirts earned their seventh win through nine games for the fifth time in franchise history and first time since the 2009-10 campaign. The Rangers earned their most wins in October since 2015-16 (7).

IT’S (ANOTHER) POWER PLAY GOAL - New York once again found a tally on the man advantage, giving it power play goals in eight of its first nine games. The Rangers’ 11 power play goals are the third most in the NHL. The last time the Blueshirts had 1q or more power play goals in their first nine games of a season was the 2009-10 campaign (11 PPGs).

NO QUIT IN NY - The Rangers came back to win a game for the fourth time this season, tied for the third most in the NHL. New York’s two comeback victories when trailing in the third period are tied for the most in the league.