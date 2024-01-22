Postgame Notes: Rangers at Ducks

SECOND SLICE - The Rangers earned their 29th win of the season, the fourth most in the NHL, and improved to 8-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back sets. New York is one of five teams in the league to have a perfect record in such games (NSH, EDM, PIT, WPG).

CALI COMEBACK - The Blueshirts came back from trailing by two goals to win, the 13th comeback victory of the season and second when down by multiple goals. It marks New York’s seventh third period comeback win, tied for the fourth most in the NHL. Before tonight, the last time the Rangers won by three or more goals after trailing by multiple goals was March 12, 2022 at Dallas and the last time the club scored five unanswered goals after trailing by two or more goals was Jan. 22, 2022 vs Arizona.

FOUR-GOAL THIRD - New York scored four (or more) goals in a third period for the first time since Feb. 11, 2023 at Carolina.

POWER PLAY x2 - The Rangers scored multiple power play goals in a game for the seventh time this season. New York’s 41 power play goals this season rank tied for third in the NHL.

OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMEN - Blueshirts defensemen accumulated four points in the win. The 111 points from d-men this year ranks fourth in NHL.