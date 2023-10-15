Postgame Notes: Rangers at Blue Jackets

News Feed

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Blue Jackets | 10.12.23

Gustafsson Embracing Opportunity with Rangers 

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Sabres | 10.12.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Sabres | 10.12.23

Rangers Launch All-New Official Team App 

“Natural Progression” As Fox Is Added to Rangers’ Leadership Group

Will Cuylle “Earned Himself This Opportunity"

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Bruins | 10.05.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Devils | 10.04.23

Wheeler Settling Into New York  

Rangers Trim Training Camp Roster to 27 Players

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders | 09.30.23

Rangers Assign Six Players to Hartford

Rangers Training Camp Roster Down to 35 Players

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Devils | 9.28.23

Preseason Notes: Rangers vs. Devils | 09.28.23

Rangers Summer Catch Ups 

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Islanders | 09.26.23

By New York Rangers
@NYRangers
  • Will Cuylle scored his first NHL goal and recorded his first NHL point in the contest.
  • Adam Fox tabbed two assists, to give him three in his first two games. His 63 assists since the beginning of last season are tied for the third most among NHL defensemen. Fox’s 37 multi-assist outings since the 2020- 21 campaign are the second most in the NHL among defensemen (Quinn Hughes - 38).
  • Erik Gustafsson scored his first goal as a member of the Rangers and added an assist. Gustafsson had nine multi-point games last season split between Toronto and Washington.
  • Chris Kreider scored his third goal of the young season and second on the power play. Since the 2021-22 season, Kreider’s 36 power play goals are the second most in the NHL. Kreider, the Rangers’ all-time leading goal scorer against Columbus, has seven goals in his last eight games against the Blue Jackets and a tally in 10 of his previous 15 matchups against them (13 goals).

DEFENSEMEN SCORING - New York defensemen have accumulated seven points in two games, tied for the most in the NHL. Last season’s 193 points by defensemen were tied for the fifth most in the NHL.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

Recap: Rangers at Blue Jackets 10.14.23