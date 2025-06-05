Rangers Announce Coaching Staff Additions

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has named David Quinn, Joe Sacco, and Ty Hennes Assistant Coaches with the Rangers.

Quinn rejoins the Rangers organization after serving as an assistant coach with the Penguins last season under Mike Sullivan. He has over 30 years of coaching experience, including five seasons as a head coach in the NHL with the Rangers (2018-21) and San Jose Sharks (2022-24). During Quinn’s tenure as a head coach in the NHL, two defensemen won the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenseman (Adam Fox – 2020-21 with the Rangers; Erik Karlsson – 2022-23 with San Jose). The Cranston, Rhode Island native has also been behind the bench in several international tournaments with Team USA. Quinn was an assistant coach at the 2025 4 Nations Face-off, as well as the head coach of the 2022 and 2023 World Championship teams and the 2022 Men’s Olympic Team. Quinn served as head coach at Boston University from 2013-18, and the Terriers posted a 105-68-21 record over his five seasons at the helm. During Quinn’s tenure, Boston University made four consecutive appearances in the NCAA tournament (2015-18), including three regional final appearances, and captured two Hockey East tournament titles and two Hockey East Regular Season titles. In the 2014-15 season, Quinn guided Boston University to an appearance in the National Championship game.

Sacco joins the Rangers organization after spending the past 11 seasons with the Boston Bruins. He served for ten seasons as an assistant coach before being elevated to associate coach at the start of the 2024-25 season and was later named interim head coach for the final 62 games of last season. Prior to his tenure with the Bruins, Sacco spent one season as an assistant coach for the Buffalo Sabres (2013-14) and four seasons as the head coach of the Colorado Avalanche (2009-13). In his first season as a head coach in 2009-10, Sacco was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award. The native of Medford, Massachusetts skated in 738 career NHL games with Toronto, Anaheim, NY Islanders, Washington, and Philadelphia, where he had 213 points over his 13 NHL seasons.

Hennes joins the Rangers organization after serving in the Pittsburgh Penguins organization for the last seven seasons, including parts of the last three seasons as an assistant coach. Before his promotion to assistant coach during the 2022-23 campaign, Hennes spent four seasons as the Penguins' skating and skills development coach. In his role with the Penguins, he assisted the team’s coaching staff with practices, skills sessions and on-ice injury rehabilitation. Hennes, who is a native of Dickinson, North Dakota, but grew up in Kent, Washington, also has previous experience with USA Hockey, which includes serving as an assistant coach at the 2024 World Championships, as well as being a coach/evaluator at various USA Hockey National Player Development Camps. Prior to the start of his coaching career, Hennes played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Boston College, where he was a member of the Eagles' 2001 national championship squad.