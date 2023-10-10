“Natural Progression” As Fox Is Added to Rangers’ Leadership Group

“I think this is a natural progression for a person and a player like Adam. It’s certainly well-deserved and earned.”

Head Coach Peter Laviolette made no hesitation when it came to adding Adam Fox to the New York Rangers’ leadership group as announced on Sunday morning. Fox, who is 25 and entering his fifth season as a linchpin to the Rangers’ blueline, joins Barclay Goodrow, Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad as alternate captains alongside the club’s captain Jacob Trouba.

“It’s a pretty big honor,” Fox said on Sunday after practice. “It’s nice to have that trust and responsibility. Obviously, you want to have that leadership role. I’m super happy and excited.”

The recognition is a testament to Fox’s committed work ethic, his maturity and his consistent and impressive impact on the ice, where he has led all Rangers defenseman in scoring for four consecutive regular seasons. He also won the James Memorial Norris Trophy in 2020-21 during what was just his second year of pro hockey and he was nominated for the Norris again this past season, finishing second in the voting.

“He’s a big piece of our team and a big leader on our team,” Trouba said. “Over the last couple of years, he’s gotten more comfortable around the rink, around the locker room. He’s gotten more vocal. It’s just a natural progression for him to step into that role and continue to grow as a leader.”

Not many are fortunate enough to live out their childhood dreams and play for the team they grew up admiring. Fox was raised in nearby Jericho, N.Y., as a Rangers fan, and now, he is a part of the team’s leadership core.

But true to Fox’s humble nature, he was quick to acknowledge the wealth of leaders and veteran players that accompany him in the Rangers dressing room.

“[We have] a great leadership group,” Fox said. “A lot of guys could wear an A on this team; you look at what [Ryan Lindgren] does, [Vincent Trocheck] and just a lot of guys that take a lot of responsibility and do a lot for this team.”

The regular season officially commences this week and Fox will officially debut a letter on his jersey for the first time in his hockey career. But the defenseman is focused on sticking with the same preparation and composure for this year in the hopes that it will lead to another productive season.

“It’s an honor to be added to that group with a letter,” Fox said. “But it’s not going to change much of my approach. It doesn’t take away – having a letter or not having a letter – from what I want to bring, day in and day out.”