Goodrow Comes “Full Circle” with 500-Game Milestone 

Throughout his 11-year NHL career, a staple of Goodrow’s game – and a byproduct of his success – has been his committed work ethic every game, every shift, every practice and every day. Now having reached 500 –games played and having embraced a leadership role with the Rangers, he took the time to reflect on how far he’s come and what he can still achieve.

“San Jose was the beginning of my career, figuring things out,” he said. “I was a younger guy. To be in Tampa for a year –and –a half, I learned a lot about what it takes to win and seeing the makeup and composure of a winning team. To be able to come here on a long-term contract, as a player that’s learned a lot along the way and to be looked at as a leader, it’s come full circle.”

Goodrow first broke into the NHL in 2014, after he was invited to the Sharks’ Development Camp and training camp. The Toronto native made the team out of camp – where he also had a stint in the American Hockey League with the club’s former affiliate the Worcester Sharks – and spent the subsequent six seasons with the Sharks (2014-20).

Goodrow benefited throughout his formative years from the guidance of veterans Joe Thorton and Patrick Marleau regarding crucial habits, savvy wisdom and perspectives to breed success on and off ice.

“My first year, just seeing the attitude that Joe Thorton brought to the rink every day - he always had fun,” Goodrow recalled. “He was a guy that realized how blessed we are to be playing a sport for a living and doing what we dreamed of doing. He always had a great outlook on things. Some days can be worse than others, but at the end of the day, all you can try and do is try your best and bring your best attitude to the rink every day and just realize how fortunate we are.”

In February of 2020, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodrow was dealt to the Lightning, where he would learn what it takes to win under some of the most unique circumstances: Goodrow hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2020, and again in 2021 amidst the pandemic. The Lightning benefited from his versatility, physicality and defensive prowess.

“Every spot I’ve been in has brought a different opportunity,” Goodrow said. “I couldn’t have been the person and player I was in Tampa without going through everything in San Jose and learning from those experiences. I also couldn’t be the person and player that I am today without the time in Tampa. I think it's just an evolution as I grow as a person and a player.”