News Feed

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Canucks | 10.28.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Canucks
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Oilers | 10.26.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Oilers
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Oilers | 10.26.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Oilers 
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Flames | 10.24.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Flames
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Flames | 10.24.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Flames
Getting to Know: Jonathan Quick 

Getting to Know: Jonathan Quick 
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Kraken | 10.21.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Kraken
Lafrenière Makes Special Visit to Ronald McDonald House New York 

Lafrenière Makes Special Visit to Ronald McDonald House New York 
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Kraken | 10.21.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Kraken
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Predators | 10.19.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Predators
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Predators | 10.19.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Predators 
Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Coyotes | 10.16.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers vs. Coyotes
Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Coyotes | 10.16.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers vs. Coyotes
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Blue Jackets | 10.14.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Blue Jackets
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Blue Jackets | 10.12.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Blue Jackets
Gustafsson Embracing Opportunity with Rangers 

Gustafsson Embracing Opportunity with Rangers
Postgame Notes: Rangers at Sabres | 10.12.23

Postgame Notes: Rangers at Sabres
Pregame Notes: Rangers at Sabres | 10.12.23

Pregame Notes: Rangers at Sabres

Goodrow Comes “Full Circle” with 500-Game Milestone 

From undrafted free agent to a two-time Stanley Cup Champion, Barclay Goodrow reflects on his career in anticipation of hitting the 500-game mark

GOODROW WEB
By Sasha Kandrach
@KandrachSasha

It’s been quite a journey in the NHL for Barclay Goodrow.  

Having gone from undrafted to a two-time Stanley Cup champion, the Rangers forward is about to add another impressive accomplishment to his resume as he prepares to skate in his 500th career NHL game on Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks.  

“It feels like a lot of games,” Goodrow said of the milestone. “It makes you appreciate the guys that have played 1,000, even 1,200 or 1,300. To be able to maintain your body and be able to compete for that long - as you get older and you play more games, you realize how special it is to be able to play that long.” 

In many ways, Goodrow’s journey is a reminder of how hard work and strong character can lead to success. On Saturday, he becomes just the 49th player to go undrafted, reach the 500-game milestone and win two or more Stanley Cups in NHL history.

BARCLAY BW

Throughout his 11-year NHL career, a staple of Goodrow’s game – and a byproduct of his success – has been his committed work ethic every game, every shift, every practice and every day. Now having reached 500 –games played and having embraced a leadership role with the Rangers, he took the time to reflect on how far he’s come and what he can still achieve.

“San Jose was the beginning of my career, figuring things out,” he said. “I was a younger guy. To be in Tampa for a year –and –a half, I learned a lot about what it takes to win and seeing the makeup and composure of a winning team. To be able to come here on a long-term contract, as a player that’s learned a lot along the way and to be looked at as a leader, it’s come full circle.”

Goodrow first broke into the NHL in 2014, after he was invited to the Sharks’ Development Camp and training camp. The Toronto native made the team out of camp – where he also had a stint in the American Hockey League with the club’s former affiliate the Worcester Sharks – and spent the subsequent six seasons with the Sharks (2014-20).

Goodrow benefited throughout his formative years from the guidance of veterans Joe Thorton and Patrick Marleau regarding crucial habits, savvy wisdom and perspectives to breed success on and off ice.

“My first year, just seeing the attitude that Joe Thorton brought to the rink every day - he always had fun,” Goodrow recalled. “He was a guy that realized how blessed we are to be playing a sport for a living and doing what we dreamed of doing. He always had a great outlook on things. Some days can be worse than others, but at the end of the day, all you can try and do is try your best and bring your best attitude to the rink every day and just realize how fortunate we are.”

In February of 2020, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodrow was dealt to the Lightning, where he would learn what it takes to win under some of the most unique circumstances: Goodrow hoisted the Stanley Cup in 2020, and again in 2021 amidst the pandemic. The Lightning benefited from his versatility, physicality and defensive prowess.

“Every spot I’ve been in has brought a different opportunity,” Goodrow said. “I couldn’t have been the person and player I was in Tampa without going through everything in San Jose and learning from those experiences. I also couldn’t be the person and player that I am today without the time in Tampa. I think it's just an evolution as I grow as a person and a player.”

GOODROW MSG

After winning back –to back Stanley Cups, Goodrow was traded to the Rangers in 2021 and inked a six-year extension with the club. As a member of the team’s leadership group, he is admired by his teammates for many reasons, including his diligence in honing his craft, and his even-keel attitude that he brings to the rink day in and day out.

“He’s a team-first kind of guy,” said teammate and fellow alternate captain Mika Zibanejad. “Away from hockey, he’s a really good human being. He’s had a major impact on our team since coming here. Even with two Cups, to be able to reach the milestone of 500 games - that’s really cool. We’re really happy to have him here.”

Now, with a 500-game milestone to add to his legacy, Goodrow is abiding by the very advice that has aided him so well throughout his career and is the same advice he would offer to anyone looking to pursue their dreams.

“Work hard,” Goodrow said. “There’s been so many ups, so many downs. You’ve just got to keep getting better each day. The second you get complacent is when things start turning the other day.

“Just work hard and have fun.”