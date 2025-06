The New York Rangers 2025-26 preseason schedule is now available. The Blueshirts will begin their preseason on Sunday, September 21 and will feature home and away matchups against the Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders.

Rangers fans can catch all the preseason action live on MSG Networks and streaming on the Gotham Sports App.

