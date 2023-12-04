Saros Ices Stellar Performance as Predators Defeat Sabres 2-1

Juuse Saros turned away 34 shots and Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin each found twine as the Nashville Predators defeated the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 to conclude their first back-to-back set of the season on Sunday night at KeyBank Center.

The victory came on the heels of a disappointing loss at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday evening, in which the Predators outshot the visiting New York Rangers 41-27, but ultimately fell by a 4-3 decision.

Tonight, the quick one-two punch from Forsberg and Trenin - along with some stellar goaltending from No. 74 - secured Nashville the two points and a boost of confidence as they turn their attention toward Tuesday's meeting in Chicago.

“It was great,” Forsberg said. “I thought we did a lot of good things last night and didn’t get rewarded. And tonight I thought maybe we weren’t as good, but at the same time we did a lot of good things and good things came.”

PLAY-BY-PLAY

Forsberg put Nashville on the board first, collecting the puck off the faceoff and ringing it off the far post and in just under 10 minutes into the opening frame.

Trenin added another 74 seconds later, redirecting a shot from Colton Sissons past Buffalo netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for Nashville’s second of the evening.

The Sabres struck back midway through the second period as forward Victor Olofsson capitalized on a penalty shot, but that would be as close as the home team would come to toppling Nashville’s lead.

The Predators went 0-for-1 on the power play and were untested on the penalty kill.

QUICK HITS

Juuse Staros

After making 11 saves on 15 shots and getting replaced by Kevin Lankinen early in the second period against the Minnesota Wild, Saros delivered the kind of performance he’s become known for across the NHL.

“He’s the best goalie in the League for a reason,” Forsberg said. “A bounce back like that is something we’re used to seeing, and we’re very spoiled to have him.”