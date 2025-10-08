Martin Ready to Make NHL Debut as Preds Talk Excitement for Fresh Start Ahead of Opening Night

The Nashville Predators are done talking about last season.

They’re not interested in recalling how things didn’t go as planned, how the loss column was fuller than the wins or how the playoffs weren’t in sight.

But that doesn’t mean they forgot what happened either.

And now, on the eve of the 2025-26 NHL campaign, these Nashville Predators are instead very much interested in discussing how much better they feel about their group, their chances and their outlook for the journey ahead.

Plus, there’s a fresh face around providing plenty of reason for optimism.

Brady Martin, Nashville’s first pick (5th overall) in last June’s NHL Draft, will make his professional debut on Thursday as the Preds host Columbus on Opening Night to begin the 2025-26 season.

He’s expected to serve as a centerman between NHL veterans Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly, not a small ask for an 18-year-old. But Martin has proved, at least to start the season, he deserves the chance to show what he’s got in the best League in the world.

“He’s earned the opportunity to play, and he's had a great camp,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said of Martin. “[He’s a] young player that we're really excited for, and he came in, and it was hard not to have him on that line and not to have him here today. So, we’ll reevaluate with him every day, but we're super excited organizationally, and all the coaching staff, to have him.”

"It's been crazy,” Martin said Wednesday of the past three-plus months of his life. “A lot of stuff has happened, and I just take it day-by-day. Now, to finally get to play my first NHL game, it's exciting and it's an honor. I can't wait.”

O’Reilly and Forsberg own a combined 1,932 NHL games between the two of them, just a few more than Martin. Understandably so, the rookie has done plenty of observing and questioning those two over the past few weeks, and it certainly hasn’t hurt his cause.

“I've talked to ‘Factor’ and Fil a lot, and they've helped me throughout this whole camp,” Martin said of his linemates. “I’m blessed to have them by my side for this journey… They’ve been in the League for a long time, so to have them help me, it's a blessing. It’s been a lot of fun.”