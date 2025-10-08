Martin Ready to Make NHL Debut as Preds Talk Excitement for Fresh Start Ahead of Opening Night

Nashville Not Looking Back, Embracing Youthful Energy as 2025-26 Campaign Arrives

By Brooks Bratten
Brooks Bratten

The Nashville Predators are done talking about last season.

They’re not interested in recalling how things didn’t go as planned, how the loss column was fuller than the wins or how the playoffs weren’t in sight.

But that doesn’t mean they forgot what happened either.

And now, on the eve of the 2025-26 NHL campaign, these Nashville Predators are instead very much interested in discussing how much better they feel about their group, their chances and their outlook for the journey ahead.

Plus, there’s a fresh face around providing plenty of reason for optimism.

Brady Martin, Nashville’s first pick (5th overall) in last June’s NHL Draft, will make his professional debut on Thursday as the Preds host Columbus on Opening Night to begin the 2025-26 season.

He’s expected to serve as a centerman between NHL veterans Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly, not a small ask for an 18-year-old. But Martin has proved, at least to start the season, he deserves the chance to show what he’s got in the best League in the world.

“He’s earned the opportunity to play, and he's had a great camp,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said of Martin. “[He’s a] young player that we're really excited for, and he came in, and it was hard not to have him on that line and not to have him here today. So, we’ll reevaluate with him every day, but we're super excited organizationally, and all the coaching staff, to have him.”

"It's been crazy,” Martin said Wednesday of the past three-plus months of his life. “A lot of stuff has happened, and I just take it day-by-day. Now, to finally get to play my first NHL game, it's exciting and it's an honor. I can't wait.”

O’Reilly and Forsberg own a combined 1,932 NHL games between the two of them, just a few more than Martin. Understandably so, the rookie has done plenty of observing and questioning those two over the past few weeks, and it certainly hasn’t hurt his cause.

“I've talked to ‘Factor’ and Fil a lot, and they've helped me throughout this whole camp,” Martin said of his linemates. “I’m blessed to have them by my side for this journey… They’ve been in the League for a long time, so to have them help me, it's a blessing. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Martin talks NHL debut and Opening Night.

Martin, as well as fellow rookies Joakim Kemell, Ozzy Wiesblatt and Adam Wilsby, are all possibilities to dress for the Preds on Opening Night as well. Plus, 20-year-old Matthew Wood - who will start the season on Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury - also showed plenty of promise in camp and may have also found his way into the first lineup of the season.

Suffice to say, the infusion of youthful energy and excitement has done something to the Nashville room, and the anticipation is palpable for what’s to come.

“Right from day one,” Brunette said of when he could sense a renewed motivation from the youngsters. “I talk about Fil all the time, but having [Martin and Wood] with him early seemed to excite him. I think everybody's taken on a leadership role, which I'm not really surprised, but they've grabbed them under their wing, and I think their energy is going to be really important for us. As we know, this is a condensed season. The Olympic break; there's going to be a lot of hockey, and the youthful energy that can bring us pop every day will be crucial for us.”

Forsberg has certainly felt that shift in the atmosphere, and while Opening Night in the NHL never gets old, this one has a different element than in past years.

“Exciting, for sure,” Forsberg said. “It's a fresh start, new season and excited for this group to leave its first mark. And no better place than Bridgestone [Arena].”

And as for what he expects from the Smashville faithful on Thursday night?

“Greatness as always,” Forsberg said. “I mean, they always show up ready to go. Hopefully we can match that energy right off the bat and get off to a great start.”

Forsberg talks Opening Night and playing with Martin and O’Reilly.

At this time last year, external expectations for the Preds were high, to say the least. Some prognosticators were even choosing Nashville as a dark horse option to win the Stanley Cup.

Now, those same analysts have no interest in believing the Predators will do anything but repeat last year’s disappointment.

As Preds General Manager Barry Trotz quipped at the start of Training Camp, his group is hoping to prove the experts wrong again.

“I think our approach is just, let’s enjoy this a little bit,” Brunette said. “The process here, regardless of what happens in those [first few] games…every team wants to start off fast. I just want to make sure we start off connected, and I feel like we've had a really good connection here through camp. Every day, I feel like we're a little tighter… Every day, we've been better, and today was our best day. So, that's always a good sign, and we're going to continue to get better.”

For these Nashville Predators, dwelling on the past isn’t an option.

Camp is done, the slate is clean and the points in the standings are ripe for the taking. Now, it’s up to the Preds to show what they’re capable of.

And inside that locker room? The belief is they can accomplish plenty. Finally, the time has arrived to prove it.

There’s just one more sleep to go.

“Obviously, we all know what we went through last year,” Brunette said. “We’ve kind of buried that, and we had a lot of excitement, and a lot of young guys have probably brought some of that excitement. But, we're putting the boat back in, and we're ready to go. Everybody’s paddles are in right now, and we can't wait to get going on Thursday.”

