Evangelista Happy to Return to Nashville, Excited to Help Preds Bounce Back This Season

There was a familiar face back on the ice at Centennial Sportsplex for Predators practice Monday morning.

Luke Evangelista, who inked a two-year, $6 million contract on Saturday to allow him to rejoin the club following his status as a restricted free agent, was donning Preds Gold once again, his No. 77 a welcomed sight as Opening Week in the NHL arrived.

The 23-year-old winger, who recorded 32 points (10g-22a) in 68 games with the Predators during the 2024-25 campaign, rotated in and out on a line with Fedor Svechkov and Steven Stamkos during Monday’s session.

And while Evangelista was designated non-roster while awaiting immigration, he simply couldn’t wipe the smile off his face Monday.

“It's good to be back and it’s good to see everyone again,” Evangelista said following Monday’s skate. “Good pace at practice today and good energy. It feels like a different energy than what I remember at the end of last year. I was really pleased with that, and just good to get the feet wet again; good to see everyone.”

“It was great to see him,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said of Evangelista. “Obviously, really excited to have him, and I thought he looked good. His first day with us for a while, so we’ll take [it] day-to-day with him.”

Like all players, Evangelista was back home for a successful offseason of preparation which he called, "The best summer of my life, training-wise,” and he’s now eager to put that to the test with the rigors of life in the NHL.

“I switched up which gym I was working out at, started working with some new skills guys, switched up the nutrition a little bit and was super disciplined,” Evangelista said. “I knew I wanted to have a really good summer heading into this season. I was working on my skating a lot, shooting a lot, and just overall kind of speed, endurance, conditioning - I think that’s going to be really important for me this year. Hopefully [I can] play some more minutes and be able to keep that motor going throughout the shifts, and playing bigger minutes. So, that was a big focus for me this summer as well.”