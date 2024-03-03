Territory Talk: Dominant in Detroit; Bob Keeps Kicking (Ep. 288)

A look at Saturday's shutout in Detroit, Bobrovsky's Vezina Trophy campaign and more in this week's podcast

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

On this week’s episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss what Saturday’s 4-0 win in Detroit says about the current state of the Panthers.

After blanking the Red Wings to pick up his 30th win of the season, the duo also talks about Sergei Bobrovsky’s outstanding campaign and push for a third Vezina Trophy.

Plus, a look ahead to the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday.

Highlights include:

  • The Panthers showed a national audience what they can do in Detroit. (0:50)
  • Sergei Bobrovsky should be in the conversation for the Vezina Trophy. (12:45)
  • Looking ahead to the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, March 8. (23:00)
  • Doug and Jameson take a closer look at the Red Wings. (28:15)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

