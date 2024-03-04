Star Kid Fella: Montour named NHL’s 2nd Star of the Week

Panthers defenseman scored two game-winning goals during 3-0-0 week

Montour SOTW_16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

Brandon Montour is starting his week with some well-deserved recognition.

After helping lead the Florida Panthers to a perfect 3-0-0 week, the smooth-skating defenseman was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending March 3, the NHL announced on Monday.

The other stars were Nashville's Roman Josi (First Star) and Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey (Third Star).

“It’s nice to be recognized like that,” Montour said after Monday's morning skate at Madison Square Garden. “Again, my mindset is to play the best hockey I can come the end of the year here. We have 21 games left and I’m striving to be better than I was last week, better than I was yesterday and just continue to do that all the way into the playoffs."

Joining Sam Reinhart, Sergei Bobrovsky and Matthew Tkachuk as Panthers that have earned Star of the Week honors from the NHL this season, Montour racked up six points (two goals, four assists) in three games last week, both goals being game-winners.

After posting a one goal and two assists in a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday -- including netting the game-winning goal on the power play in the third period -- Montour saw a team-high 26:35 of ice time in a 4-3 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Putting a bow on a productive week, Montour opened the scoring and later added two assists to help the Panthers kick off their three-game road trip with a 4-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Montour's rebound goal gives Florida a 1-0 lead.

Over the course of all three games, he led Florida’s blueliners with a 69.03 xGF% at 5-on-5, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

“They’re a good team over there,” Montour said after the dominant win in the Motor City. “There’s a chance that we could see them come playoff time. We wanted to bring a good effort.”

Missing the start of the season after undergoing offseason surgery to fix an upper-body injury, Montour has produced 25 points (six goals, 19 assists) in 45 games in 2023-24.

Heating up, he’s recorded 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his last seven games.

