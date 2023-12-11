Shining Star: Reinhart Named 3rd Star of the Week

Sam Reinhart will soon have enough stars to build his own galaxy.

Recognized for the third time this season, the red-hot Panthers winger was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending Dec. 10, the NHL announced on Monday.

The other stars were Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov (First Star) and San Jose's Tomas Hertl (Second Star).

This latest honor comes after Reinhart was already named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending Oct. 22 and First Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 12.

“He’s so detailed with everything he does,” teammate Carter Verhaeghe said of Reinhart’s stellar play. “He makes awesome passes and he scores. He’s a complete player and one of the best players on our team. You see it night in, night out.”

Helping the Panthers go a perfect 3-0-0 last week, Reinhart paced the NHL in scoring with eight points (one goal, seven assists) and was also tied for first in plus/minus at +6.

After posting a goal and two assists in a 5-4 win over the Stars on Wednesday, he dished out a helper in a 3-1 win over the Penguins on Friday. Not done there, he closed out the week with a four-assist showing in a 5-2 win at Columbus on Sunday.