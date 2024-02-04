Reinhart, Bobrovsky enjoy ‘special’ 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

With the Florida Panthers earning frequent praise on the broadcast for their ongoing success, both Reinhart and Bobrovsky did an exceptional job representing the team.

From their off-ice interviews to on-ice performances, both shined bright throughout the weekend.

“I’m not here to steal the show or stand on my head, I’m just here to enjoy the environment, enjoy being here and being around the best players in hockey,” said Bobrovsky, who last attended an All-Star Game in 2017. “It’s a special event for me. I’m just happy to be here.”

Going against those remarks, Bobrovsky did end up stealing at least part of the show.

First, in the All-Star Game semifinal, two-time Vezina Trophy winner shut the door for Team McDavid.

Trailing Team MacKinnon by a score of 3-1 with less than a minute left in the second period (only two 10-minute periods were played each game), Boston’s David Pastrnak and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid each scored for Team McDavid to get the game into the shootout.

On McDavid’s late game-tying goal, Reinhart, participating in the first All-Star Game of his career, helped clear a bunch of space by drawing the attention of two defenders in the slot.

In the shootout, Bobrovsky closed his five-hole to deny Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby in Round 1 and then made a clutch right-pad save on Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon in Round 2.