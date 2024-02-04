Reinhart, Bobrovsky enjoy ‘special’ 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

Panthers duo has a blast during NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto

CATS-ASG-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

TORONTO -- Despite not winning the ultimate prize, Sam Reinhart and Sergei Bobrovsky simply had a ball during the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Reaching the All-Star Game Final with Team McDavid, they suffered a 7-4 loss to Team Matthews.

“There’s so many good players,” Reinhart said. “Everyone’s just excited to be here.”

With the Florida Panthers earning frequent praise on the broadcast for their ongoing success, both Reinhart and Bobrovsky did an exceptional job representing the team.

From their off-ice interviews to on-ice performances, both shined bright throughout the weekend.

“I’m not here to steal the show or stand on my head, I’m just here to enjoy the environment, enjoy being here and being around the best players in hockey,” said Bobrovsky, who last attended an All-Star Game in 2017. “It’s a special event for me. I’m just happy to be here.”

Going against those remarks, Bobrovsky did end up stealing at least part of the show.

First, in the All-Star Game semifinal, two-time Vezina Trophy winner shut the door for Team McDavid.

Trailing Team MacKinnon by a score of 3-1 with less than a minute left in the second period (only two 10-minute periods were played each game), Boston’s David Pastrnak and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid each scored for Team McDavid to get the game into the shootout.

On McDavid’s late game-tying goal, Reinhart, participating in the first All-Star Game of his career, helped clear a bunch of space by drawing the attention of two defenders in the slot.

In the shootout, Bobrovsky closed his five-hole to deny Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby in Round 1 and then made a clutch right-pad save on Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon in Round 2.

With only two goals needed, McDavid and Pastrnak each beat Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman to help Team McDavid complete the comeback and move on.

In the All-Star Game Final, Bobrovsky played the first period and made 10 saves.

Of those stops, the final one was the biggest.

With the game tied 3-3 and Team Matthews on the attack, Bobrovsky showed off his lateral explosiveness when he went from left to right in the blink of an eye to get his blocker on a lethal one-timer from Toronto’s Mitch Marner just as the period ended.

Likely having a few flashbacks to Bobrovsky’s dominance against the Maple Leafs in last year’s playoffs, Marner playfully tossed his glove at the Panthers netminder after the save.

Unfortunately, Team Matthews caught fire in the second period, scoring four goals to claim a 7-4 win over Team McDavid. By winning the 3-on-3 tournament, the 11 players on Team Matthews will split the $1 million grand prize.

With two goals and an assist in the final game, Toronto's Auston Matthews was named MVP of the All-Star Game.

Just like Matthew Tkachuk in South Florida last year, the MVP played for the host team.

Stay tuned for more reactions from the All-Star Game at FloridaPanthers.com.

