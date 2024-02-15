RECAP: Panthers 5, Penguins 2

PITTSBURGH – It took less than 10 minutes for a tight game to become a blowout.

Fueled by a four-goal outburst in the second period, the Florida Panthers extended their franchise-record road winning streak to nine games with a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday.

Improving to 34-15-4, the Panthers, who’ve won seven of their last eight games overall, now trail the Boston Bruins by just two points for first place in the Atlantic Division.

“Guys work hard,” said Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 25 saves to earn his 26th win of the season. “We build chemistry. I think things are getting together for us. We just have to be focused on one shift at a time and keep chipping away.”

In the first period, the penalty kill came up big for the Panthers. Helping keep the game scoreless, they surrendered just two shots on goal over two power plays for the Penguins, who entered tonight’s game converting on just 13.9% of their trips to the man advantage.

Despite neither team scoring, the Panthers held the Penguins to just three total shots on goal in the first period, matching the fewest they’ve allowed in a single period this season.

“It was a hard-fought even grinder in the first,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said.

On the power play in the second period, the Penguins thought they opened the scoring when Rickard Rakell roofed a goal. But after a challenge by the Panthers, the score came off the board after it was ruled the puck was touched with a high stick prior to the goal.

From nearly trailing to suddenly taking the lead, the Panthers lit the lamp soon after their successful challenge when Matthew Tkachuk finished off a give-and-go with Evan Rodrigues, who'd just exited the box, by firing a shot past Tristan Jarry from the bottom of the left circle to make it 1-0 at 4:28.