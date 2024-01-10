RECAP: Panthers 5, Blues 1

“It’s his hometown, and I’m really happy for him,” Barkov said of Tkachuk, who grew up in St. Louis and watched his father, Keith, play for the Blues. “He’s been really, really good lately scoring points, but he’s doing so many things for this team and for this locker room.”

Not letting the forwards have all the fun, Stolarz added another save to his stellar performance between the pipes when he came out of his crease to shut down Pavel Buchnevich on a backhand shot from the right of the net near the 10-minute mark.

Stolarz finished with 29 saves on 30 shots.

“I'm really happy for him,” Barkov said of Stolarz, who now sits at 5-3-1 with a .923 save percentage. “Great guy. Great in the practices. Whenever he's playing, he's playing unreal."

Lighting the lamp for the third time in the period, Tkachuk locked in the win and completed the fifth hat trick of his career when he buried an empty-net goal to make it 5-1 with 57 seconds left in regulation.

During their win streak, the Panthers have outscored the opposition 36-15.

“It’s hard a building to play in and a hard team to play against," Barkov said. "They played really well against us at home, beat us and pretty much got us on the right track to play harder and play the right way. It was good to get them back here in their own building.”

THEY SAID IT

“He’s been on a run for a while, probably the last three weeks you’ve seen the game change. It’s a different look and different around the net for him. He never changed his game over that course of time. He never changed what he needed to do for the team to win.” – Paul Maurice on Matthew Tkachuk heating up

“It was a hard game. It wasn’t our best, but we fought hard and came out with a win.” – Kevin Stenlund on tonight’s win

“The guys are playing really hard in front of Bobby (Sergei Bobrovsky) and me right now and just kind of making our job easy. It’s obviously nice to be a part of something this special. We’ve believed in ourselves the entire year, and it’s nice to see our hard work paying off right now.” – Anthony Stolarz on extending the win streak

CATS STATS

- Sam Reinhart has matched the franchise record for longest road goal streak (6).

- Carter Verhaeghe extended his point streak to five games.

- Aleksander Barkov recorded an assist for the sixth time in his last eight games.

- Aaron Ekblad finished with a team-high +3 plus/minus rating.

- Anthony Stolarz saved 2.07 goals above expected, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

- Kevin Stenlund has matched his career-high point total (10).

- Florida has allowed just one goal in four of the last five games.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Cats are finally coming home.

With a chance to extend their win streak to nine games in front of the South Florida faithful, the Panthers will host the Los Angeles Kings at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

