RECAP: Panthers 2, Red Wings 0

DETROIT – Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside all 22 shots that came his way to help lead the Florida Panthers to a 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

With the win, Bobrovsky improved his career record against Detroit to an incredible 25-6-1.

“It’s a great win,” said Bobrovsky, who appeared in the 650th game of his NHL career. “Obviously you don’t think too much about your career achievement and your personal achievement. I think we all focus now on the standings, and that team is ahead of us. We have to catch them.”

Earning points in six of their last seven games, the Panthers now sit at 5-3-1.

“Things are coming together for us slowly,” said Bobrovsky, who’s gone 4-1-1 in his last six starts. “We’ve built chemistry and the atmosphere in the locker room. It’s great to be part of it.”

Making history the moment he stepped onto the ice, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov became the franchise’s all-time leader in games played (672). The former second-overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft already stood as the club’s all-time leader in goals (245) and points (639).