PROSPECTS: Steeves sees ‘massive’ opportunity with Panthers

Ben Steeves can’t remember a time when he didn’t have hockey stick in his hand.
“I have been playing hockey since I can remember,” the 21-year-old forward said in a recent interview with FloridaPanthers.com. “I don’t really have a specific time, but I know I started on rollerblades. My brothers played before me, so it was just in my blood and all I knew.”
After putting pen to paper on a two-year, entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers on March 25, Steeves was on the ice just 48 hours later making his professional debut in the AHL, leading the Charlotte Checkers with six shots on goal in a 3-0 win over the Hartford Wolfpack on March 28.
While hockey has always been his lifelong passion, it’s now also his full-time job.
“It’s been good,” Steeves said of making the jump from the NCAA to the professional ranks. “I’ve acclimated quickly. Its fast, physical hockey and the execution is high. You’re playing with great players, too, so there’s a balance around you that kind of helps you in that process.”
After amassing 62 points (45 goals, 17 assists) in 72 games over two seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Steeves, a 5-foot-8, 165-pound sniper, usurprisingly wasted no time in picking up the first point of his professional career, notching an assist in a win over Hartford on April 6.