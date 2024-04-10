Panthers team up with ABA Centers of Florida for special sensory room

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers want every night at their arena to be a special one.

In an effort to provide neurodiverse families with an inclusive environment during both games and concerts in South Florida, the organization, in partnership with ABA Centers of Florida, have opened a sensory room at Amerant Bank Arena for all to enjoy.

Located on the 300 level of the arena, the sensory room was built with the neurodivergent community in mind, but can be utilized by all fans in need. The goal is for the space to be used as an escape from the loud cheers, bright lights and more that comes with big events.

The sensory room features comforting lighting, puzzles and other soothing resources.

“This has been a long time in the making and a lot of our team members have put a lot of energy into this,” Christopher Barnett, CEO of ABA Centers, said during the opening of the room. “We are so excited to partner with the Panthers to have a quiet and calm zone for our kids on the spectrum that want to venture out with their families to a game or concert but run the risk of sensory overload and just need a quiet and calming space to get centered.”

At the sensory room, neurodivergent guests can also pick up soothe-on-the-go essentials provided by ABA Centers of Florida. These sensory bags can include headphones, fidget tools and other items to provide overstimulation alleviation from anywhere in the arena.

But this new partnership is about far more than just on-site improvements.

As a way to bring much-needed awareness to the neurodivergent community, ABA Centers will serve as the official autism education partner of the Panthers for the next two seasons.

“The Florida Panthers are all about inclusivity, so this is just another step in the right direction,” said Panthers CRO Shawn Thornton. “We want everyone to feel welcome here.”

The staff at the sensory room has been trained by leading medical professionals to recognize fans will sensory needs and provide assistance during overload situations.

Amerant Bank Arena has also obtained a sensory inclusiveTM certification.

“It’s a great area for people that need to get away from the action,” Thornton said.

At ABA Centers, staff provides applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services to children with autism spectrum disorder. ABA centers have also worked tirelessly to challenge the autism care industry by building from the ground up accessible and positive forms of medicine that delivers impactful and personalized care for each individual client in need.

On April 11, the Panthers will host Autism Awareness Night.

“As a South Florida native, I am proud to support our hometown sports heroes, but I am even more proud that the Panthers have chosen to champion a cause that affects so many children in our community,” said Barnett. “With nearly 5% of children in Florida being on the spectrum, we want families impacted by autism to know that ABA Centers of Florida is here to give them the hope and the help that they need – quickly – and our partnership with the Panthers only helps us spread that message faster to the families that need it the most.”

Fans wanting to utilize the sensory-friendly lounge should visit it outside of Section 303 for concerts, events and hockey games.