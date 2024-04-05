Panthers Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson Nominated for 2023-24 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

SUNRISE, Fla. –The South Florida chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association (PHWA) announced today that Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been selected as the club's 2023-24 nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

A National Hockey League veteran of 14 seasons and over 970 games played, Ekman-Larsson competed for the Arizona Coyotes (2010-11 to 2020-21), serving as their captain in his final three seasons, and the Vancouver Canucks (2021-22 to 2022-23) before joining the Panthers as a free agent prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.

The Karlskrona, Sweden native has recorded 30 points (9-21-30) over 77 games with the Panthers this season. He is tied for the team lead among defensemen in game winning goals (3) and ranks third among the group in total time on ice (1,427.27).

A two-time NHL All-Star (2015, 2018), Ekman-Larsson won silver medals with Sweden at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and 2011 IIHF World Championship, and bronze at the 2010 U20 World Junior Championship and World Championship. He served as captain for Sweden in the 2019 World Championships.

The Masterton Trophy winner is selected from a poll of the 32 chapters of the PHWA at the end of the regular season. Each of the 32 PHWA member chapters nominated a player from the 32 NHL clubs they cover.

The PHWA first presented the Masterton Trophy in 1968 to commemorate the late Bill Masterton, a player with the Minnesota North Stars, who exhibited to a high degree the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Masterton died January 15, 1968 following an injury suffered in a game.

