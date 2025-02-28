NOTEBOOK: Third line heating up; Lomberg returns to Sunrise

FORT LAUDERDALE – Can you say déjà vu?

Getting flashbacks of a one-score, high-intensity Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final back in June, the Florida Panthers once again took down the Edmonton Oilers in another tight game on Thursday.

With the 4-3 win over Edmonton at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers improved to 36-21-3.

Leading the Atlantic Division, the defending Cup champions are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

Heating up since returning from the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, the line of Eetu Luostarinen, Anton Lundell, and Jesper Boqvist certainly made its presence felt all over the ice in Thursday’s tilt.

“Anton and his two wingers figured out that if they stayed fairly close together, they could make plays on the way up. ... Good players with good hands and good things will happen,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the trio following the win over the Oilers. “It made them look fast. They were physical. They stopped pucks and they skated really well.”

The dominance of the line showed in both the eye test and analytics.

According to the numbers at NaturalStatTrick.com, the 27-15-70 line boasted a 71.43% offensive advantage, leading the Oilers 6-0 in shots, 10-4 in shot attempts and 2-0 in goals at 5-on-5.

In three games since the break, Lundell has logged four points (one goal, three assists), Luostarinen has tallied a goal, and Boqvist has dished out an assist to help Florida go 2-1-0.

As a line, the trio has combined for a +12 plus/minus rating in that stretch.

“For Lundy (Lundell), I think he’s so strong on the puck going through the middle,” Boqvist said of his linemate. “For Luosty (Luostarinen), he’s so good around the walls and finding those inside plays. Those are a couple things I don’t think they get enough credit for.”