NOTEBOOK: Boqvist extended; Vanecek acquired

FORT LAUDERDALE – The sun continues to shine bright in South Florida.

With their 2-1 win over the in-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, the Florida Panthers improved to 38-21-3 on the season, placing them in a tie for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Making his debut for the Panthers, newly acquired defenseman Seth Jones showed signs of what could come over the next five years, despite getting just one morning skate with his new team.

Logging 22:56 of ice time, the 30-year-old blueliner recorded three shots, two blocked shots, one hit, and provided a 55.56% offensive advantage at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

In addition to winning four straight games, the Panthers are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

During the steak, the big dogs have been making some big plays.

In the four-game span, Aaron Ekblad has dished out five assists and is on a four-game point steak.

Down the middle, Aleksander Barkov (two goals, two assists) and Sam Bennett (one goal, three assists) have each recorded four points and are each winning more than 50% of their faceoffs.