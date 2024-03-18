Florida Panthers To Host ‘White Out’ Night on Thursday, March 21

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today they will host ‘White Out’ Night on Thursday, March 21 at Amerant Bank Arena.

For the first time since 2003, the Florida Panthers will don their white away jerseys when they host the Nashville Predators, who will wear their home gold jerseys, at 7:30 PM at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers are asking all fans in attendance to Wear White. Fans should break out their jerseys, jackets, sweaters, t-shirts and hats and unite by forming a sea of white creating an atmosphere of intimidation for any opponent inside Amerant Bank Arena.

A specialty White Out t-shirt and collection will be available both at Pantherland and on FLATeamShop.com as well as an assortment of white jerseys, apparel, hats and accessories.

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMembershipsto learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form.