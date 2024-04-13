Florida Panthers to Host Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 13

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that they will host their annual Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 13 when the Panthers host the Buffalo Sabres at 5 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 4:30 PM on Saturday to watch the inaugural ‘Panthers Awards’ pregame celebration. The Panthers will award three players with three awards voted on by fans, media and the team: Three Stars, Unsung Hero and Fan Choice Award.

The Unsung Hero Award is an award voted on by the players to the teammate whose successes and self-sacrifices for the team resembled sportsmanship, dedication and are not necessarily reflected in statistics.

The Three Stars Award is awarded to the player who received the most points for each time they were named a Star of the Game. Stars are voted on by attending local media and players accumulated points for each star they earned – three points for first star, two points for second star and one point for third star.

The Fan Choice Award is voted on by Panthers fans and awarded to the player based on being a pillar in the community and among the fanbase.

All fans in attendance will receive a player trading card pack courtesy of Upper Deck. Throughout the game, Panthers will surprise and delight with giveaways and experiences such as upcoming concerts and show tickets, gift cards, autographed player merchandise and more. Immediately following the game, Jerseys Off Our Backs will take place on the ice.

Fans can purchase 30th Anniversary mystery pucks online at flapanthers.givesmart.com with all proceeds benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation.

Specialty, limited edition autographed 30th Anniversary Pro-Stock Player jerseys will be available for purchase at Inside the Boards at Section 122. These exclusive jerseys feature a 30th motif and were designed by Austin Fulton of the Panthers creative team.

Single game tickets are still available by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/Tickets.

Saturday’s game will air on Bally Sports Sun. Full coverage will also stream on the Bally Sports app and at BallySports.com. Saturday’s full Panthers coverage will also air on alternate channels for DirecTV (653-1) and U-verse (721/1721) viewers.

2024 Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Playoff single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Florida Panthers 2024-25 Territory Memberships are available now. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMembershipsto learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form.