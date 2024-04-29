Florida Panthers Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky Named Finalist for 2023-24 Vezina Trophy

SUNRISE, Fla. - The National Hockey League today announced that Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been named a finalist for the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to “the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position” by NHL general managers.

Bobrovsky, 35, tied for the league lead with six shutouts, and his 2.37 goals against average led all goaltenders with at least 50 appearances. He also ranked in the top five among that group in wins (36, T-3rd) and save percentage (.915, 4th).

He allowed three or fewer goals in 48 of his 58 total appearances this season. Bobrovsky won eight consecutive starts on the road, the longest road win streak of his career, from Dec. 16 to Feb. 20. Over the eight-game span, he posted a .937 save percentage and a 1.86 goals-against average, surrendering two or fewer goals against in seven of the eight contests.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound netminder from Novokuznetsk, Russia, earned his 107th win with Florida on October 19 vs. Toronto, obtaining sole possession of second-most wins in club history. He appeared in his 698th game on April 6 at Boston, surpassing Evgeni Nabokov for second-most NHL games played by a Russian-born goaltender. He became one of four active goaltenders to appear in 700 NHL games on April 13 vs. Buffalo.

A three-time finalist, Bobrovsky previously won the Vezina Trophy with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2012-13 and 2016-17. He joins Roberto Luongo (2003-04) and John Vanbiesbrouck (1993-94) as the third goaltender in franchise history to be named a finalist for the award. Bobrovsky is the only active goaltender to have won the award multiple times.

