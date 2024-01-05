Florida Panthers Forward Sam Reinhart Named to 2024 NHL All-Star Game Roster

SUNRISE, Fla. – The National Hockey League announced today that Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart been named to the initial 32-man roster for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, which will be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto from Thursday, Feb. 1 to Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

“Sam has been a dominant two-way force for our club this season,” said Panthers General Manager Bill Zito. “He has an elite capacity to rapidly comprehend the game and his team-first approach is a testament to who he is as a person and an athlete. We are excited for Sam to represent our organization at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.”

Reinhart’s invitation marks his first appearance at the NHL All-Star Weekend.

Reinhart, 28, leads the Panthers in goals (24), points (45), short-handed goals (2) and game-winning goals (6) this season, and his 11 power-play goals lead the NHL. He also paces the Cats power-play points (14) and even-strength points (29) and leads Florida forwards in total time on ice (749:51), while ranking third among the group in shorthanded time on ice (73:14).

The 6-foot-2, 193-pound native of West Vancouver, British Columbia, has received three “Star of the Week” honors thus far this season from the NHL (First Star for the week ending Nov. 12, Third Star for the weeks ending Dec. 10 and Oct. 22).

The 2023-24 campaign represents Reinhart’s seventh consecutive season with at least 20 goals, and his fourth straight season with at least 10 power-play goals. Since he joined the Panthers prior to the 2021-22 season, Reinhart leads Florida with 88 goals and 43 power-play goals, while his 194 points are second only to Aleksander Barkov (73-132-205). His 43 PPGs over that span are second only to Leon Draisaitl (64) for the league lead.

Reinhart’s 20 power-play goals in the 2023 calendar year tied his own record (20 in 2022) for the most by a Panthers skater in one calendar year in club history and were the third most among all League skaters in 2023.

A total of 44 Players will participate in the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, with each of the four squads comprised of 11 players (nine skaters and two goaltenders). The captains of the four All-Star teams, who will be paired with celebrity captains, will select their teams in the televised Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft during NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1.

The NHL also announced the launch of the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual, which will enable fans to complete the All-Star rosters by selecting 12 additional All-Stars. Voting is now open at NHL.com/vote and via X (formerly Twitter) and the NHL App.

For more information on how to vote for your favorite Panthers for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, click HERE.

Panthers All-Time All-Star Representatives

1994:

Forward: Bob Kudelski

Goaltender: John Vanbiesbrouck

1996:

Coach: Doug MacLean

Goaltender: John Vanbiesbrouck

1997:

Coach: Doug MacLean

Defenseman: Robert Svehla

Goaltender: John Vanbiesbrouck

1999:

Forward: Viktor Kozlov

2000:

Forward: Pavel Bure (MVP)

Forward: Viktor Kozlov

Forward: Ray Whitney

2001:

Forward: Pavel Bure

2003:

Forward: Olli Jokinen

Defenseman: Sandis Ozolinsh

2004:

Goaltender: Roberto Luongo

2007:

Defenseman: Jay Bouwmeester

2008:

Goaltender: Tomas Vokoun

2009:

Defenseman: Jay Bouwmeester

2012:

Defenseman: Brian Campbell

2015:

Defenseman: Aaron Ekblad

Goaltender: Roberto Luongo

2016:

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Forward: Jaromir Jagr

Defenseman: Aaron Ekblad

Goaltender: Roberto Luongo

2017:

Forward: Vincent Trocheck

2018:

Forward: Aleksander Barkov

2019:

Defenseman: Keith Yandle

2020:

Forward: Jonathan Huberdeau

2022:

Coach: Andrew Brunette

Forward: Jonathan Huberdeau

2023:

Forward: Matthew Tkachuk (MVP)

Forward: Aleksander Barkov

2024:

Forward: Sam Reinhart

