Florida Panthers Announce Hockey Operations Promotions, Additions

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today promotions and additions to the club’s hockey operations department for the 2023-24 season.

The following staffing updates have been announced:

Paul Krepelka has been promoted to senior vice president, hockey operations.

has been promoted to senior vice president, hockey operations. Gregory Campbell has been promoted to assistant general manager.

has been promoted to assistant general manager. Sunny Mehta has been promoted to assistant general manager, head of analytics.

has been promoted to assistant general manager, head of analytics. Joakim Hedlund has been promoted to director of European scouting.

has been promoted to director of European scouting. Patric Hornqvist will join the hockey operations department as scouting and development consultant.

Krepelka spent the previous three seasons as assistant general manager with the Panthers. Prior to his time in South Florida, he spent two seasons as vice president of hockey operations for the Carolina Hurricanes (2018-19 to 2019-20).

Campbell spent the previous three seasons as vice president of player personnel & development for the Panthers. He also served general manager of the Charlotte Checkers for the past two seasons. Before joining Florida, Campbell spent four seasons as player development coach in the Columbus Blue Jackets organization. An NHL veteran with over 800 games played and a Stanley Cup under his belt, Campbell is also a Panthers alumni (2003-2010).

Mehta also enters his fourth season with the Panthers, previously serving as vice president of hockey strategy & intelligence. Prior to joining the Panthers, he pioneered the first full-time analytics department in the NHL, serving as Director of Hockey Analytics for the New Jersey Devils for four seasons (2014-15 to 2017-18). He had also consulted for the Washington Capitals (2019-20) and Arizona Coyotes (2010-11.)

Hedlund enters his sixth season with the Panthers, having previously served as an amateur scout for the organization in Europe. The Nyköping, Sweden native joined Florida following a professional playing career in his home country.

Hornqvist moves into his first hockey operations role following a decorated NHL playing career. The Sollentuna, Sweden native spent the previous three seasons with Florida and was Zito’s first acquisition as general manager on Sept. 24, 2020. Serving as an alternate captain of the Panthers since 2020-21, Hornqvist skated in 131 regular season games with Florida amassing 63 points (26-37-63). A veteran of 901 NHL games, Hornqvist won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015-16 and 2016-17, scoring the Cup-clinching goal against Nashville in 2017.

