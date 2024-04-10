Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Mikulas Hovorka

Mikulas_Hovorka_Signed_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Mikulas Hovorka on a two-year, entry-level contract commencing in the 2024-25 season.

“Mikulas is a robust defenseman who has performed well playing professionally in Europe for the past several seasons,” said Zito. “We look forward to having him continue his development within our system.”

Hovorka, 22, skated in 51 games with Motor Ceske Budejovice of the Czech Extraliga in 2023-24, recording 16 points (5-11-16) and 42 penalty minutes. His five goals this season tied for the team lead among defensemen and his plus-14 rating paced all Motor Ceske Budejovice skaters.

The 6-foot-6, 229-pound native of Praha, Czechia, has appeared in two seasons with Motor Ceske Budejovice (2022-23 to 2023-24), compiling 22 points (8-14-22) over 90 career games.

Undrafted, Hovorka represented Czechia at the 2024 Euro Hockey Tour (EHT), skating in five games.

