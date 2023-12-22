‘Blown Away’: Panthers hit the ice for first practice at FTL War Memorial

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Florida Panthers got an early Christmas present.

Gaining a massive new foothold in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale, the Panthers officially kicked off the first phase of the ongoing opening of the revitalized FTL War Memorial with the first official team practice at the new Baptist Health IcePlex on Friday.

“I feel like Santa Claus has arrived early,” Panthers President & CEO Matt Caldwell smiled. “We’ve been working on this for a number of years now. A lot of blood, sweat and tears went into making this really first class. … I just saw the players and they were just blown away.”

They certainly were.

“It’s the best one I’ve ever seen,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said shortly after getting off the ice. “It’s not even the room or the rink, it’s everything we have here. It’s the setup, it’s the location. I’ve obviously been to a lot of practice facilities throughout the league and this one blows them all away. We’re very lucky to be the guys that are able to come here and work to get better each and every day. They’re giving us every single tool to succeed.”

A new home away from home for the Panthers, FTL War Memorial features two regulation-size rinks, including a dedicated community ice rink that is slated to host programming for all ages, as well as the state-of-the-art Baptist Health IcePlex, the team’s brand-new official practice hub.

The facility also features a gym, player lounge, recovery rooms, film room and much more.

Stepping outside, players can also enjoy outdoor workouts at Holiday Park.

“It makes you want to work even harder,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “The gym is really nice here. There’s no excuses for you not to end up at the gym or work hard in practice. Everything is here for you to be a better player and better athlete.”

For players that live downtown, the commute to the new facility is also a big perk.

Some drove golf carts, some rode bikes and a handful even walked this morning.