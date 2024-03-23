PREVIEW: Oilers at Maple Leafs

“It's great to see him score. I love that for him,” Mattias Ekholm said. “I think he's an unbelievable guy and he's been doing so well all year. Whether he gets 50 on Saturday or whenever, I don't really care. I just hope that he gets there because he's deserved it all year.”
Hyman is tied for second overall in the NHL for goals alongside Florida's Sam Reinhart behind Auston Matthews, who has 57 on the year after picking up two goals and three assists in a five-point performance in a 7-3 victory for the Maple Leafs over the Capitals on Wednesday.
Matthews’ two goals against Washington marked his 16th multi-goal game of the season, setting a franchise record, while becoming the first Maple Leafs player with multiple five-point games in a season since Rick Vaive did it twice in 1981-82.
Mitch Marner has been ruled out of Saturday's contest with an apparent high-ankle sprain, and winger Tyler Bertuzzi will be a game-time decision due to illness after he was absent from practice on Friday for the Maple Leafs.
Ekholm has looked renewed on the Oilers blueline since returning on Tuesday from a brief one-game absence due to illness, recording two goals and three assists in back-to-back wins as he's looked more like a forward with the rate to which he was jumping up into plays to generate offence.
"Last week, I was sick that one game and it made me actually get five days off, which with the schedule we've had is kind of unheard of," Ekholm said. "So my legs feel really good and I feel like I'm reading the plays well right now. Hopefully, it won't be at the cost of defence or goals against, but as long as we keep playing a sound game and keeping it forward, there's no reason why it will."