PREVIEW: Oilers at Maple Leafs

TORONTO, ON – "There's never going to be 60 minutes of perfect, mistake-free hockey," Connor McDavid said post-game on Thursday.

"But with that being said, we expect the best of ourselves. We expect that at this time of year, we're ramping up and getting ourselves ready to go."

A sizeable 8-3 win over the Sabres on Thursday night was a lesson in self-correction for the Oilers, who'll look to replicate their performance from the final two periods of the victory over a full 60 minutes tonight when they begin a three-game road trip at Scotiabank Arena against the Maple Leafs.

“It’s nice to learn lessons in wins,” added McDavid, who had four assists in the win over Buffalo. “With that being said, they were two wins that could’ve gone the other way, quite frankly, and we could've been having a different conversation here today. So lots of lessons from those two, and we need to bring it on the road against a real good Toronto team that's playing well and for the rest of the road trip.”

The Oilers are winners of two straight games over the Canadiens and Sabres and can ill afford to have a similar start to their win over Buffalo against a team as unforgiving as Toronto, who despite losing 4-2 in their last meeting with the Oilers back on Jan. 16 are 11-4-2 in their last 17 meetings with Edmonton.