GAME RECAP: Senators 5, Oilers 3

KANATA, ON – Despite Zach Hyman notching a major milestone with his 50th goal of the season, the Edmonton Oilers were undone by the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night to fall to their second straight defeat with a 5-3 loss at Canadian Tire Centre.

Hyman gave the Oilers a two-goal advantage off a power-play redirection in the middle frame before the Senators came back with goals from Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson to tie things up 3-3 through 40 minutes.

Edmonton peppered Ottawa netminder Joonas Korpisalo with a 36-16 shot advantage, but Jakon Chychrun's two-goal effort – including the game-winner on the power play with 3:03 remaining in regulation, would be the decisive act from the Senators to ultimately take the two points away from the Oilers.

The Senators finished the night 3-for-4 with the man advantage, with the Oilers unable to get a crucial stop on the penalty kill and a few extra stops from netminder Calvin Pickard, who was beaten three times on 16 shots to take the loss.

Evan Bouchard had three assists, Connor McDavid contributed two helpers, and Hyman, Adam Henrique and Leon Draisaitl all scored Edmonton in the defeat.

Edmonton wraps up their three-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.