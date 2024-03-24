RELEASE: Hyman hits 50 with PPG in Ottawa

Oilers winger becomes the seventh player in franchise history to score 50 goals in a season with a power-play marker in the second period of Sunday's game against the Senators

GettyImages-2102850656
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

OTTAWA, ON – Zach Hyman became the seventh player in Oilers franchise history to score 50 goals in a season with a power-play marker in the second period of Sunday's game against the Senators.

Just six seconds into Edmonton's second man advantage of the night, Hyman tapped home a perfect shot-pass from Connor McDavid for his 50th goal in his 68th game – his 15th on the power play.

Hyman joins Wayne Gretzky (8), Jari Kurri (4), Leon Draisaitl (3), Glenn Anderson (2), Mark Messier (1) and McDavid (1) as Oilers to hit the 50-goal milestone in a single season.

At 31 years of age, he is also the third-oldest player in NHL history to score 50 goals in a season, trailing only Johnny Bucyk who was 35 with the Boston Bruins in 1970-71 and Joe Mullen who was 32 with the Calgary Flames in 1988-89.

Hyman is eight goals back of Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the NHL lead.

Hyman reaches 50 goals with a redirection on McDavid's shot-pass

