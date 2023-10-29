BLOG: Oilers arrive at Heritage Classic ready to work with oil rigger-inspired outfits

The Blue & Orange are hoping to channel that blue-collar approach in the Heritage Classic to earn a big victory in the first outdoor Heritage Classic and work themselves out of a 1-5-1 start to their season.

“The bigger the stage, the bigger the win usually, and we know what's at stake,” defenceman Mattias Ekholm said. “Nobody's happy with the result in our room and we know we have a team that is capable of way better, and this is probably one of the bigger stages we're going to have in the regular season.

“We're obviously looking to do the blue-collar hard work tonight to get a win and then roll from there. But it's easier said than done, so we're trying to focus on the first shift, the first period, all those nice clichés, but that's really what it is right now.

“We're going to work and play our style of hockey.”