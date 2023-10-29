News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers to host Flames in 2023 Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium

PREVIEW: Oilers to host Flames in 2023 Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium
BLOG: McDavid participates in Oilers practice at Commonwealth Stadium

BLOG: McDavid participates in Oilers practice at Commonwealth Stadium
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames (10.28.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames
RELEASE: Oilers, NHL, Rogers donate to Grant For Equity & Inclusion

RELEASE: Oilers, NHL, Rogers donate to Grant For Equity & Inclusion
GAME RECAP: Rangers 3, Oilers 0

GAME RECAP: Rangers 3, Oilers 0
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Rangers (10.26.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Rangers
OILERS HOF: Unheralded Huddy

OILERS HOF: Unheralded Huddy
OILERS HOF: Worth his Weight in gold

OILERS HOF: Worth his Weight in gold
BLOG: Bouchard staying honest in self-assessment of defensive details

BLOG: Bouchard staying honest in self-assessment of defensive details
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Rangers (10.26.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Rangers
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Rangers (10.26.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Rangers
GAME RECAP: Wild 7, Oilers 4

GAME RECAP: Wild 7, Oilers 4
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Wild (10.24.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Wild
BLOG: Opportunity knocks in McDavid's absence

BLOG: Opportunity knocks in McDavid's absence
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Wild (10.24.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Wild
RELEASE: EOCF launches Every Kid Deserves A Shot initiative

RELEASE: EOCF launches Every Kid Deserves A Shot initiative
PREVIEW: Oilers at Wild (10.23.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Wild
RELEASE: Weight, Huddy to be added to Oilers HOF this Thursday

RELEASE: Weight, Huddy to be added to Oilers HOF this Thursday

BLOG: Oilers arrive at Heritage Classic ready to work with oil rigger-inspired outfits

Oilers players pulled on their coveralls as rig workers for their trip to Commonwealth Stadium prior to puck drop on the Heritage Classic on Sunday

DEV_5150
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The boys are ready to get their hands dirty.

“Hard work, blue collar,” forward Zach Hyman said. “Let's go to work representing the city.”

The Edmonton Oilers players are dressed for the occasion after pulling on their coveralls as rig workers for their trip to Commonwealth Stadium prior to puck drop on the Heritage Classic on Sunday night.

DEV_5124
DEV_5161
DEV_5156
DEV_5160
DEV_5150
DEV_5138
DEV_5145
DEV_5137
DEV_5147
DEV_5140
DEV_5118
DEV_5123
/

Heritage Classic Player Arrivals

View the photos from the Edmonton Oilers players arriving at the Heritage Classic as rig workers on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The Blue & Orange are hoping to channel that blue-collar approach in the Heritage Classic to earn a big victory in the first outdoor Heritage Classic and work themselves out of a 1-5-1 start to their season.

“The bigger the stage, the bigger the win usually, and we know what's at stake,” defenceman Mattias Ekholm said. “Nobody's happy with the result in our room and we know we have a team that is capable of way better, and this is probably one of the bigger stages we're going to have in the regular season.

“We're obviously looking to do the blue-collar hard work tonight to get a win and then roll from there. But it's easier said than done, so we're trying to focus on the first shift, the first period, all those nice clichés, but that's really what it is right now. 

“We're going to work and play our style of hockey.”

Mattias & Zach speak on game day at Commonwealth Stadium