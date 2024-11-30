Howden scores twice, Golden Knights edge Jets

Barbashev also gets 2 goals for Vegas; Winnipeg has lost 5 of 8

WPG@VGK: Karlsson sets up Howden for go-ahead goal

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Brett Howden scored twice, including the go-ahead goal at 15:55 of the third period, for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 4-3 victory against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Howden tapped in a backhand, backdoor pass from William Karlsson at the left post.

Ivan Barbashev also scored twice, and Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev each had two assists for Vegas (15-6-3), is 4-0-1 in its past five games. Adin Hill made 23 saves.

Cole Perfetti had two goals, Neal Pionk also scored, and Eric Cormie made 26 saves for Winnipeg (18-6-0), which has lost two straight and is 3-5-0 since starting the season 15-1-0.

Perfetti gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 6:57 of the first period when he redirected Josh Morrissey’s shot from the left circle over Hill's glove.

Howden tied the game 1-1 at 18:13. He intercepted an errant pass from Morgan Barron in the defensive zone, skated in on a breakaway, and slid the puck underneath Comrie’s outstretched right pad.

Barbashev gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead at 19:44, scoring on the rebound of Dorofeyev's shot while falling down.

Perfetti's second of the game tied it 2-2 at 14:28 of the second period. Hill made a save on Morrissey with his right pad, but the rebound went right to Perfetti, who shot into an open net from the left circle.

Barbashev put Vegas back in front 3-2 at 4:43 of the third period, scoring blocker side from the high slot.

Pionk tied the game 3-3 at 8:55, roofing a shot from the point through traffic.

Latest News

Tomasino scores 1st goal with Penguins in win against Bruins

NHL Buzz: Broberg activated from injured reserve by Blues

Portillo makes 28 saves in NHL debut, Kings edge Ducks

Vladar pays tribute to Gaudreau brothers on Flames goalie mask

Garland has 3 points, Canucks recover to defeat Sabres in OT 

Capitals storm back to defeat Islanders in OT

Lundell gets short-handed goal, assist in Panthers win against Hurricanes

Celebrini, Smith each gets goal, assist for Sharks in win against Kraken

Devils use power play to top Red Wings, win 9th in past 12

Fantilli scores 2, Blue Jackets defeat Flames to push point streak to 5

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Point lifts Lightning past Predators in OT

Konecny's 2 goals help Flyers hand Rangers 5th straight loss

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 29

Spurgeon scores twice to help Wild rally past Blackhawks

Talbot’s kids make homemade signs in honor of their dad's 500th NHL game

Matthews likely to return for Maple Leafs against Lightning