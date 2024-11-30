Howden scores twice, Golden Knights edge Jets

Howden tapped in a backhand, backdoor pass from William Karlsson at the left post.

Ivan Barbashev also scored twice, and Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev each had two assists for Vegas (15-6-3), is 4-0-1 in its past five games. Adin Hill made 23 saves.

Cole Perfetti had two goals, Neal Pionk also scored, and Eric Cormie made 26 saves for Winnipeg (18-6-0), which has lost two straight and is 3-5-0 since starting the season 15-1-0.

Perfetti gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 6:57 of the first period when he redirected Josh Morrissey’s shot from the left circle over Hill's glove.

Howden tied the game 1-1 at 18:13. He intercepted an errant pass from Morgan Barron in the defensive zone, skated in on a breakaway, and slid the puck underneath Comrie’s outstretched right pad.

Barbashev gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead at 19:44, scoring on the rebound of Dorofeyev's shot while falling down.

Perfetti's second of the game tied it 2-2 at 14:28 of the second period. Hill made a save on Morrissey with his right pad, but the rebound went right to Perfetti, who shot into an open net from the left circle.

Barbashev put Vegas back in front 3-2 at 4:43 of the third period, scoring blocker side from the high slot.

Pionk tied the game 3-3 at 8:55, roofing a shot from the point through traffic.