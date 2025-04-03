Jets at Golden Knights projected lineups
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Morgan Barron -- Brandon Tanev
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Colin Miller
Logan Stanley -- Haydn Fleury
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson, Chris Driedger
Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Luke Schenn (undisclosed)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Nicolas Roy -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt
Injured: Tomas Hertl (upper body), Ilya Samsonov (lower body)
Status report
Schenn will be a game-time decision after the defenseman missed a 4-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. ... Comrie will start after Hellebuyck started the past four games. ... Anderson-Dolan is expected to make his Jets debut after being recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Pionk took part in Winnipeg's morning skate but the defenseman will miss his 10th straight game. … Pietrangelo is expected to return after missing four games with a lower-body injury; he will play alongside Hague. ... Hertl will miss his fifth consecutive game; the center participated in practice the past two days in a non-contact jersey.