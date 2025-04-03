Jets at Golden Knights projected lineups

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Morgan Barron -- Brandon Tanev

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Colin Miller

Logan Stanley -- Haydn Fleury

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Ville Heinola, David Gustafsson, Chris Driedger

Injured: Neal Pionk (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Luke Schenn (undisclosed)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Nicolas Roy -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt

Injured: Tomas Hertl (upper body), Ilya Samsonov (lower body)

Status report

Schenn will be a game-time decision after the defenseman missed a 4-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. ... Comrie will start after Hellebuyck started the past four games. ... Anderson-Dolan is expected to make his Jets debut after being recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Pionk took part in Winnipeg's morning skate but the defenseman will miss his 10th straight game. … Pietrangelo is expected to return after missing four games with a lower-body injury; he will play alongside Hague. ... Hertl will miss his fifth consecutive game; the center participated in practice the past two days in a non-contact jersey.