Scheifele gets 4 points, Jets pull away from Canucks in 3rd

Sean Monahan also scored, Kyle Connor had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves for the Jets (33-14-5), who have won three in a row after going 0-4-1 their previous five.

Defensemen Noah Juulsen and Tyler Myers scored, and Thatcher Demko made 24 saves for the Canucks (37-13-6), who had their three-game winning streak end and lost in regulation for just the second time in 18 games (13-2-3).

Juulsen scored 19 seconds into the second period to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead. Conor Garland's backdoor pass deflected off the skate of Jets forward Adam Lowry in the crease, where Juulsen chipped it under Hellebuyck’s blocker.

It was his first goal since Nov. 5, 2018, when he played for the Montreal Canadiens.

Vilardi tied it 1-1 on a power play at 5:16, taking a pass from Scheifele at the side of the net and chipping a backhand under the blocker arm of Demko.

Monahan put the Jets ahead 2-1 with another power-play goal at 9:25. This time, Vilardi took a pass from Scheifele along the goal line and quickly sent it to Monahan for a one-timer from the slot.

It was Monahan's first goal and point with Winnipeg since being acquired in a trade with Montreal on Feb. 2.

Myers tied it 2-2 with an individual effort at 14:19. He intercepted a blind clearing attempt from Vilardi at the right point, cut around Neal Pionk at the top of the circle, and scored blocker side with a backhand from the left hash marks.

Vilardi responded for the Jets to make it 3-2 at 7:47 of the third period. Juulsen took himself out of position with a big hit on Scheifele, who had already banked the puck back off the boards to Connor, who then skated in on a 3-on-1 and sent a backdoor pass to Vilardi at the right post.

Scheifele made it 4-2 at 9:42, receiving a cross-ice pass from Connor off a rush through the low slot and scoring with a quick shot over a sprawling Demko.